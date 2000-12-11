memory he said believes he said

and himself did who has himself

memory and did himself believe

and then remember to recollect,

whose name was william faulkner

whose place was mississippi

and whose verb was tell.





memory he wrote believes before knowing

remembers, believes longer than recollects

longer than knowing even wonders

knows remembers believes, he himself said

believing himself and mississippi august skylight

mississippi thickets in september twilight,

believing the dry hysteria: something

is going to happen I am going to do something

something is going to happen to me



and memory no less in mississippi than elsewhere

believes knows tells this:

the mississippiness of ancient oracles

of albatross sins ancestral; recollects remembers this:

pre-summersmell of wisteria

oldentime ladies in rooms unsanctuary

amid mississippi gothic behind cottonwhite

totems doric corinthian scotch irish

(O clytemnestra my black one

O my firstborn son and brother)



and this also believes:cypress and gum trees

beach, cane and briar and three-note birdsong

reflections in branch water; mississippi distant horns

and gas engine smells fading beyond now and fury.

and this recollects and knows the significance of:

black human blood red on butcher knives

white female blood on phallic corn cobs.



memory believing yoknapatawpha indian doom

did not mistake the wilderness for sanctuary

either but wished it so as huntsman

but wishing does not know

forgets and gallops confederate cavalry in gale (tone)

hightower

sermons

wish-fulfilling knighthood (without negroes)

wish-forgiving arrogance and the outrage of human

bondage

wish-denying antebellum insurrections nightmares

while celebrating those who could survive them



but wishing is believing too

because the bones remember

(O canaan look away from dixie

away from bedford forest o railroads

underground freedom bound)



and memory knowing this

knows more (believes infers

more complications than even those

miss rosa colfield's perhaps once glittering

eyes gave quentin compson, who said:

and wants it told)!



memory

believes knows recollects in him (whose nouns

were courage and honor and pride and

he says pity and love and even justice

and liberty) believes knows and wonders at

wishing become man-horse-demon

with twenty negroes (shackled) begetting

with one french architect (shanghaied) sutpens

hundred (without gentleness begot, miss rosa

colfield says) wonders remembers

aghast but knows mississippi dynasties

of somewhat oedipal

innocence with black

queen-mothers and half brothers

knows jefferson the man and town

and public confederation of decorum; and also knows

remembers eighty miles to memphis

and miss reba's sanctum sanctorum of law and order

and sportsmanship

believes remembers

recollects, records in commissary ledgers

pharaoh-tale-accounts compounded in confounding

convolutions of all-too-human-impacted

good intentions which at any rate

reveal (or partly unconceal) himself:

william faulkner hamlet-hounded master

of mulatto metaphors among maebeths

in county court houses castles out-demographed

by ever in-creeping miscegenated thickets



nigger? the sheriff said in hot pursuit

of the inherently illusive mississippi christmas,

nigger? he said. maybe nigger, maybe not

they told him then

whose memory like theirs believed in shadows

as much as men