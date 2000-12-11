memory he said believes he said

and himself did who has himself

memory and did himself believe

and then remember to recollect,

whose name was william faulkner

whose place was mississippi

and whose verb was tell.





memory he wrote believes before knowing

remembers, believes longer than recollects

longer than knowing even wonders

knows remembers believes, he himself said

believing himself and mississippi august skylight

mississippi thickets in september twilight,

believing the dry hysteria: something

is going to happen I am going to do something

something is going to happen to me



and memory no less in mississippi than elsewhere

believes knows tells this:

the mississippiness of ancient oracles

of albatross sins ancestral; recollects remembers this:

pre-summersmell of wisteria

oldentime ladies in rooms unsanctuary

amid mississippi gothic behind cottonwhite

totems doric corinthian scotch irish

(O clytemnestra my black one

O my firstborn son and brother)



and this also believes:cypress and gum trees

beach, cane and briar and three-note birdsong

reflections in branch water; mississippi distant horns

and gas engine smells fading beyond now and fury.

and this recollects and knows the significance of:

black human blood red on butcher knives

white female blood on phallic corn cobs.