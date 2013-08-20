If I say “Bill Clinton” and “Kazakhstan,” does that ring a bell? In various conversations about the Clintons over the past months—this is actually what political journalists do, constantly, is talk about the Clintons—I’ve mentioned “Bill Clinton” and “Kazakhstan” and provoked surprisingly little clanging.

So here’s an extremely quick and oversimplified refresher of the story connecting Bill Clinton and Kazakhstan that appeared on the front page of the January 31, 2008 edition of The New York Times. In 2005, Clinton visited the Central Asian former Soviet republic with a Canadian mining financier, where they were hosted by the repulsive dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev. Clinton spoke well of Nazarbayev in a way that, in the words of reporters Jo Becker and Don Van Natta Jr., “undercut both American foreign policy and sharp criticism of Kazakhstan’s poor human rights record by, among others, Mr. Clinton’s wife, Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton of New York.” Then, soon after, the mining guy won massive uranium contracts from Kazakhstan. And soon after that, Clinton’s charity received more than $31 million from the mining guy, which was kept secret for nearly three years, in addition to a much more prominent $100 million donation. Clinton and the mining guy denied a quid pro quo. But there is no denying the several quids and quos.

The point is that, as Politico’s Maggie Haberman was today only the latest to note, the Clintons have a habit of making news—so much news that it is actually hard sometimes to keep track of it all.

Which is why it seemed wise when New York Times politics editor Carolyn Ryan announced last month that reporter Amy Chozick would be assigned to cover Hillary Clinton and the Clintons. Why not? They are by far the most newsworthy family in American politics not currently in formal office—and therefore not covered, by default, by one of the politics section’s ordinary beats. Even if you think Clinton unlikely to run for president in 2016 (and that would put you in the minority), the fact that she would be just short of a shoo-in for the nomination means she is the most likely nominee. Her husband is the former president who has continued—through his charity, through visiting North Korea, through campaigning for his wife, and through being Bill frickin’ Clinton—to be a newsworthy figure. And Hillary Clinton is a former senator from New York, which happens to be the same state in which the Times is based. Already the assignment has bore fruit; Anthony Weiner’s spectacular blow-up and the involvment therein of his wife, top Clinton hand Huma Abedin, was helpful here. Could Chozick have held off reporting on the Clintons’ Hampton digs? Probably. But the basic rationale for this beat seems unimpeachable.