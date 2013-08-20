When meeting with citizenship-adjustment examiners, aspiring emigres such as yourself must acknowledge their awareness of several consequences of any decision to sever one’s association with Canada:

Health Insurance. Your coverage by Alberta’s provincial health plan will end on the last day of the month following the termination of your citizenship. At that point, depending on the country, there may not be public health insurance available. Please note that, if your new country features a system of private health insurers, they may reject your application or charge significantly higher rates in the event that you have a preexisting condition.

Immigration Policies. Some foreign countries make it difficult for newcomers like yourself to obtain citizenship, instead encouraging them to “self-deport” while maligning them as criminals. With the renunciation of your Canadian citizenship, you lose the right to return home should your new country make you unwelcome. (You may, however, apply for refugee status should your mistreatment meet the criteria laid out in section 4 of the Humanitarian Refuge Act of 1996.)

Crime. Many former Canadians are unprepared for the rate of violent crime elsewhere in the world. In your adopted home of Texas, for instance, there were 1,126 murders in 2011. In your birth-province of Alberta, there were 109. Upon the termination of your citizenship, Royal Canadian Mounted Police liaison officers will no longer be able to assist you should you fall victim.

On behalf of the Prime Minister and the Governor General, let me add a note of personal regret that our country was unable to fulfill your expectations. Please know that as you navigate the renunciation process, staffers in our office are standing by to help. Based on current wait times, your citizenship should be formally terminated by early 2016.