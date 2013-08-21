It all sounds pretty damning. But is it really?

Gary Burtless, a well respected labor economist from the Brookings Institution, doesn't think so. Burtless says that he is skeptical the mandate would have a large effect on staffing decisions, particularly when the financial penalty doesn’t even start for more than a year. "If employers have found that their current hours arrangements are suitable and profitable," Burtless says, "why should they shift to a less suitable or profitable hours schedule in anticipation of penalties that will not go into effect until January 2015?" In addition, he notes, reducing hours has plenty of downsides for the employers, too—like paying unemployment taxes for each additional worker. "The UI tax is only imposed on wages up to a fixed limit per worker, and in a number of states this limit is just $7,000," Burtless notes. "An employer will pay twice as much UI tax on two workers who earn $7,000 per year as it does for one worker who earns $14,000."

Mostly, though, experts like Burtless are looking at more data—including aggregate data about the workforce—and they're not seeing a shift towards reduced hours. "If the ACA’s employer mandate were distorting hiring practices in the way critics claim, we’d expect the share of involuntary part-timers to be growing," Jared Bernstein and Paul Van de Water, from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, wrote recently in Politico. "Instead, it is down about one percentage point off of its peak." Burtless agrees, noting also that data on part-time and full-time hiring within specific fields tends to be very volatile. "I'm sorry," Burtless says, "but this does not appear to me to be much of a story—overall."

Evan Soltas is just as skeptical. Writing in Bloomberg earlier this month, Soltas argued that both Conover and Graham had relied on data ill-suited for their analysis, producing results that were "indistinguishable from [statistical] noise." Soltas did some work of his own—and drew heavily on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' "establishment survey," which has a much larger sample size. "There’s no substantial evidence yet that employers are switching from full-time to part-time in response to health-care law," Soltas concluded. Helene Jorgensen and Dean Baker, from the Center for Economic Policy and Research, came away with the same impression after their own analysis. "Employers do not appear to be changing hours in large numbers in response to the sanctions in the ACA," they worte.

What explains this apparent divergence of opinion? One possibility is that the phenomenon is both real and tiny. Officials at Forever 21, for example, say the change at their company will affect 196 employees, or less than 1 percent of its U.S. workforce. As Kevin Drum frequently notes, this is a big country: Even a relatively small portion of the population represents a decent-sized number of people.