One of the fun things about watching a New York City election is that politicians don't feel the same pressure they do in a national race or other parts of the country to come across as regular, red-meat-eatin' Americans. (See: Bloomberg, Mike.) In this year's mayoral primary, Bill de Blasio, the most progressive of the field, has been particularly unconcerned with coming across as the stereotype of a weak liberal. He's so unapologetic in his Whole Foodsness that it almost comes across as strength. (Somewhere, John Kerry is weeping into the wind.) Below, eleven of Bill de Blasio's personal data points, ranked in order of cultural liberalness.

11. He took a position in the Park Slope co-op's proposed ban of Israeli hummus (though it was against the ban, so: a wash).

10. He went to NYU.

9. He roots for the Red Sox.