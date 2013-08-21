In Siberia he wrote literary criticism, discussed Ibsen, Hauptmann, Maupassant, Nietzsche. But his mastery of language was now to be directed by the requirements of the revolutionist. He learned to excel both as pamphleteer and as orator: his comrades called him "Pero," "Pen." He knew how to analyze and convince, to appeal to the imagination and arouse; to handle the grim Marxist logic with a freer, more sweeping hand than Marx so as to make of it a compelling instrument of popular exposition and to turn to account the Marxist irony as perhaps only another Jew could have done (remember Heine's debt to Marx!), flaying his opponents alive and turning their skins inside out to show the ignominious carcasses inside their arguments; to raise a laugh with a proverb or fable from the south Russian countryside of his youth, aptly applied to some political contingency, to fix a point with a sudden glancing epigram, to open the horizons of the mind to a vision of the dignity and beauty of a world in which socialism should have guaranteed the domination of the barbarous greeds of man by the disinterested work of the intellect and the creative imagination.

It is this vision that is noble in Trotsky, this passion for cultural improvement—not, as in the case of Lenin, the immediate fellow feeling with others which sets him immediately to work to lift the yoke from their necks—that feeling which, Clara Zetkin remembers, sometimes made his face seem to shrink with the furrows of "unspoken, unspeakable suffering" as if he were "burdened, pierced, oppressed with all the pain of the Russian working people." In analyzing the social protest of his youth, Trotsky tells us that "indignation over injustice" was perhaps more important in it than "sympathy for the downtrodden." He had seen peasants flogged on his father's farm, and they had inspired him with revolt rather than pity. "Beginning with my earliest childhood, in all the impressions of my daily life, human inequality stood out in exceptionally coarse and stark forms. Injustice often assumed the character of impudent license; human dignity was under heel at every step." He found himself a gifted boy in "perhaps the most police-ridden city in police-ridden Russia and a Jew with his way to make in a world even more hostile to Jews than to other gifted young men. The youth who came to Lenin and Krupskaya heralded as a "young eagle" by their fellow revolutionists in Samara, had brought to the vindication of human dignity a pride which had something of Lucifer's. At nothing was he more successful than lashing his audiences into fury.

Lunacharsky, who first met him in 1905, describes him as arrogant and handsome, rather offensively elegantly dressed for a revolutionist exile and with none of Lenin's human charm; he either would not or could not do anything to win other people's confidence and friendship and he seemed "condemned to a certain loneliness." It was always in his own imagination as the protagonist of Marxism that Trotsky lived. Where Lenin never "glanced in the mirror of history, never even thought what posterity would say of him—simply did his work," Trotsky "looked at himself often, treasured his historic role" and would have been willing to sacrifice anything, not excepting his life, so that he might play this part heroically. The ordinary kind of ambition he despised. "What contemptible ambitiousness!" he exclaimed of a social revolutionary leader who had accepted a place in the coalition government before the October revolution, "to abandon his historic position for a portfolio!" With Lenin, we feel that his personality had become completely identified with his purpose. Clara Zetkin tells of one occasion after Lenin had become master of Russia and leader of the Communist International when, in receiving a delegation of German Communists, he kept his appointment so punctually, entered the room so unobtrusively and talked with them so simply and easily, that the Germans, who were used to the frock-coated public-office-inflated Marxists of the Reichstag, did not even guess who he was. One cannot imagine Trotsky's entering a room without making people feel that a personality had arrived. Playing a historic role in Trotsky's case implied an audience. But what a magnificent actor!

He was not merely a spokesman for ideas; the Idea for Trotsky was something which had to be made practically and visibly to triumph. Trotsky as a man of action is a singular, a startling figure. As a military leader he seems absolutely sui generis. Though orderly and efficient to the last degree, he is as far removed as possible from the professional military man. His attitude toward professional military men is amusingly shown in his history of the Revolution: "Brussilov and Admiral Kolchak," he writes with condescension from his loftier plane, "a little excelled the others in culture, if you will, out in nothing else. Denikin was not without character, but for the rest, a perfectly ordinary army general who had read five or six books."

Nobody but a Jewish intellectual would criticize generals from that point of view, but it is hard to imagine a regular military man dealing with those generals as Trotsky did. "Show me another man," Gorky reports Lenin as saying, "who could organize almost a model army in a single year, and even win the respect of military experts!" Trotsky, the intellectual, set great store by the military experts, though Stalin, the politician, was suspicious of them on account of their training under the old regime. In spite of Stalin's opposition and Lenin's own doubts, Trotsky organized them and made them work for him. Then he leaped into his armored train and sped from front to front in it so fast, talked to the soldiers so much and so passionately, telegraphed so promptly for supplies, wrote and sent out so many impassioned press stories, caught and shot so many disaffected officers, that the sixteen Soviet armies, feeling this demon of energy and will behind them, held their fronts against the Kolchaks and the Denikins and saved the Revolution.