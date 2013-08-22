Karl Rove is feeling a little defensive today. President Obama recently suggested that Republicans have no serious ideas for health care reform. Writers like Ezra Klein and Paul Krugman (and, yes, me) have written similar things many times. Rove thinks that’s nonsense. “Republicans,” he writes today in the Wall Street Journal, “have plenty of sensible ideas to make health coverage more accessible and more affordable.”

Actually Rove is at least half-right. Republicans do have plenty of ideas. But they are not the kind of ideas that would come anywhere close to achieving universal coverage, at least in the way most people understand it. At best, Republican proposals would make insurance a bit cheaper, mostly for people who are healthy and need coverage the least. At worst, these ideas would make coverage less accessible for people with pre-existing conditions—and leave more of the insured exposed to crippling medical bills.

The reforms that Rove describes in his op-ed fall into two categories, more or less. One category consists of reforms that most experts would support and, in many cases, are already part of Obamacare. An example of this would be efforts to curb defensive medicine. Even most liberals would admit that the existing malpractice system encourages physicians to provide tests or procedures that might not be necessary—and that these extra services make health care more expensive at the margins. Obamacare attempts to address this problem, by funding pilot programs in alternative ways of settling malpractice claims. These ideas include creating no-fault systems that would compensate all victims of medical errors, creating special health courts to hear cases before they go to lay juries, as well as the “sorry works” scheme (in which providers admit mistakes upfront and negotiate settlements) that the University of Michigan Medical System developed.

Conservatives complain that these proposals don’t go far enough. They would also prefer a different, blunter approach to the problem: Setting strict limits on malpractice damage awards. But even if their approach were preferable—a point folks like me would dispute—it wouldn’t help that much: The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that such limits would reduce health spending by half a percent and save the federal government about $49 billion over ten years. That’s not nothing, but it’s also not a game-changer, particularly when reforms already underway thanks to Obamacare are likely to capture at least some (and maybe most) of those savings.