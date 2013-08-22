With much fanfare, President Obama today announced a new set of proposals to rein in the cost of higher education, the most eye-catching of which is the creation of a ranking—based on metrics such as affordability, graduation rates, and recruitment of low-income students—that would be used in apportioning federal aid to colleges and universities. Some of the proposals can be carried out by administrative fiat, but others would require congressional action. And, as Jonathan Chait notes, this raises an interesting choice for Republicans: will they side with liberal-infested academia or with the loathed president?

Given the track record of the past few years, I’m willing to wager they won’t be siding with Obama, even if means allying with pointy-headed deans and provosts in Volvos. But here’s the thing: if and when Republicans do rise against Obama’s cost-control plan as another example of heavy-handed big government, they should be aware that his plan has firm roots in George W. Bush’s White House.

Yes, even the deregulatory-happy Bush administration realized that things were getting out of hand on the tuition front, and was contemplating serious action, even at the risk of violating the treasured independence of American institutions of higher learning, which, private and public alike, benefit hugely from taxpayer funding in the form of student aid and other support, but are required to provide next to nothing in the way of data or other accountability. In Bush’s second term, Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings set off ivory tower alarms nationwide with her call for getting institutions to provide more data about student outcomes (such as graduation rates and the results of the highly regarded National Survey of Student Engagement, which most colleges refuse to release) and her talk of—gasp—coming up with tests to gauge what students were getting out of their years on campus. She had backing in this from some key Hill Republicans, including Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who’s been after colleges about rising tuition for years.

Here is Spellings in a 2006 speech at the National Press Club: