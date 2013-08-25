A full-scale administrative agency, like the National Labor Relations Board, say, or the Securities and Exchange Commission, might be capable of having a more immediate, wider and more uniform impact. But even such an agency would have its problems. Heavy emphasis must continue to be placed, therefore, on private action—shall one say, collective bargaining—on the pressure of public opinion and of further Presidential leadership, and on the prodding and mediating activities of the Community Relations Service that the Act would establish and expect to operate before judicial machinery is set in motion. This is an admirable proposal, from which the most immediate and palpable results may be expected, although it is difficult to understand why the Administration thought it necessary to place the same statutory limits, very broad as they may be, on mediating activities as on the power to litigate. The bill would limit interventions by the Service to cases where constitutional rights are involved or interstate commerce is affected. Ultimate enforcement power must—constitutionally—be so limited, but mediating or conciliating services need not be any more than are similar Presidential efforts.

However, to say that the Community Relations Service is really the heart of the bill is not to say that the litigating club will not have its uses, even if it stays mostly in the closet; nor is it to say that having proposed much more, the Administration can safely accept only the mediating Service. For one thing, it is extremely important that the proposed litigating power extends not only to enjoining discrimination on the part of the establishments covered, but also to protecting from outside threats or harassments those which comply. This assurance of protection may aid as much as anything in efforts to obtain voluntary compliance. For another thing, independent creation by the Supreme Court, under the Constitution and without statutory provision, of a private right to sue in such cases, analogous to the right to sue in school or voting cases, while not inconceivable, is not to be looked-for tomorrow. But this attempt at a realistic analysis would indicate that some restriction or enforcement authority might be acceptable—limiting it, say, to enterprises doing a certain significant amount of gross annual business. For the Community Relations Service will in any event have several years’ work cut out for it before it reaches the crossroads store or, in a phrase already current in Washington, Mrs. Murphy’s boarding-house. Extending enforcement coverage, or perhaps shifting over entirely to an administrative-agency set-up ought to be less difficult later.

Coming to other parts of the proposed Omnibus Act, one may pass over, as useful, but of a different order of importance, proposals made earlier as well for strengthening the voting provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1957 and i960, and for extending the life of the Civil Rights Commission. On schools, the Administration proposes, at long last, reaffirmation and exercise of authority that exists already, although it has not been exercised, for the Office of Education to extend technical aid in the framing and implementation of desegregation plans. There is provision also for loans and grants. The big news here is the proposal to authorize the Attorney General to sue in school cases. This is a proposal that is perhaps not without some arguable value, but it has serious disadvantages, and is at any rate expendable. It might be otherwise if this provision were the only vehicle for committing Congress to the principle of school desegregation. But the other proposals do that.

School Suits

School suits are class suits against the local authorities. Not every pupil has to sue, and not every school has to be sued. The law is now well settled, and the process of proof is not overly cumbersome, though eventually, as litigation turns more on pupil assignment laws and on de facto Northern segregation, that may change. But at present school suits are quite different from voting suits, which the Attorney General con- ducts, and from prospective suits in hotel and store case’s. The future may complicate school suits, but then the activities of the Office of Education may also simplify them. Organized private litigation is an established and going fact. If the Attorney General is to enter this field under present circumstances, it is fair to ask what field of private litigation he ought not to enter. And it is fair to ask how much one can expect a single, centralized Department of Justice to accomplish and still remain an administratively manageable law office, and how much drying-up of private litigating initiatives (and of private efforts to find alternative courses of action, which the burdens of litigation in- duce) we are willing to undertake. Without blanket authority, the Attorney General can, and has begun to, initiate school suits against federally-supported districts in impacted areas, where the government does have a special responsibility. One doubts very much that the Supreme Court will hold that the Attorney General lacks inherent power to sue in such cases, al- though a lower federal court has so held. Let this work be carried forward more energetically, and however debatable the points made above may be, we can surely get along a while longer without blanket authority.

There remain two major provisions of the proposed Omnibus Act. One would establish by statute, and substantially enlarge the jurisdiction of, the existing Commission on Equal Employment Opportunities under the direction of the Vice President. The writ of the commission is to run to activities getting any federal financial assistance, however indirect, “by way of grant, contract, loan, insurance, guaranty, or other- wise.’’ The high priests of states’ rights and private property may be surprised to learn how far that runs. Yet it is notable that, even without conferring enforcement power on the Attorney General, the proposal does not make the Commission’s jurisdiction coextensive with the coverage of the hotel and store provisions. The Commission is not authorized to operate throughout interstate commerce. But it is equally notable that the jurisdiction of the Community Relations Service is, in turn, not restricted to hotels, stores and the like and their customers. The mediating Service may concern itself with all “disputes, disagreements, or difficulties relating to discriminatory practices based on race, etc.” This can easily include employment practices anywhere in interstate commerce. We are, thus, well on the way toward full federal employment practices jurisdiction.

The other remaining major provision is short and dangerous. It says that the President may tie a no- discrimination string to any activity that gets any federal money at all. Many lawyers think that he has the power to do this anyway, and many people also agree with him that the word “may” is important, and that in some cases an absolute denial of funds because of persistent discrimination would amount to cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. The danger in putting this proposal to Congress is that the effect of any modification in it will be to give away gratuitously a portion of the power the President now has. And a complete refusal by Congress to accept this proposal may, de- pending somewhat on the course of debate, not only impair, but even perhaps be held to have withdrawn altogether, existing Presidential power. All possible steam must, therefore, be put behind this proposal, and it is something of a pity that the risk of placing it before Congress was taken.