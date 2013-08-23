"Frontline" announced Thursday that ESPN had quit a 15-month-old investigative partnership on head trauma in the NFL, about which we wrote, "I do not sense flagrantly foul play." But then on Friday...

If a new New York Times report is true, ESPN is worse than I imagined. James Andrew Miller—a well-sourced reporter, having co-written the ESPN oral history Those Guys Have All The Fun—reported this morning that ESPN’s decision to pull out of a 15-month-long collaborative investigation with the public television show “Frontline” into the National Football League’s (mis)handling of head trauma/brain damage issues was in fact driven by its relationship with the NFL—probably the most important of all its business relationships. Miller reports that last week, over lunch, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his displeasure over the direction of the collaboration—which will culminate with an October documentary, League of Denial, on “Frontline”—to head ESPN honcho John Skipper. The “combative” meeting, Miller wrote, “led to” ESPN’s decision. The brothers Steve Fainaru and Mark Fainaru-Wada, both ESPN employees, are semi-relatedly publishing a book of the same name in October.

ESPN and the NFL deny it. “The decision to remove our branding was not a result of concerns about our separate business relationship with the NFL,” said ESPN in an emailed statement. “As we have in the past including as recently as Sunday, we will continue to cover the concussion story aggressively through our own reporting.” (This is probably nothing, but “concussions” are only a small part of the larger head trauma issue.) NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told Miller, “At no time did we formally or informally ask them to divorce themselves from the project. We know the movie was happening and the book was happening, and we respond to them as best we can. We deny that we pressured them.” On Thursday, Aiello told me of the end of the collaboration, “We don’t know anything about it.” The Times' Richard Sandomir reported that the NFL "was not supportive of the documentary."

ESPN’s stated reason for withdrawing, as I reported Thursday, is that it did not have editorial control over the documentary. There are reasons to find this dubious. This had been the planned arrangement through 15 months of a fruitful partnership. Also, the Fainaru brothers, in many respects the instigators of the entire partnership (since it is centered around a book they are writing), are and remain ESPN employees.

At the same time, ESPN has been reporting on the head trauma issue and has said, credibly, that it will continue to do so. They have done other pieces critical of the NFL, including Don Van Natta Jr.’s “Outside The Lines” segment and ESPN: The Magazine article on Goodell. The Fainarus have said they believe they will continue to be able to pursue intense investigative journalism regarding the NFL.