This morning, libertines peer from frosted glass

because they want to learn how I triumph, so



I am going to confess this once



and then I am going to confess it again



in different ways I won’t admit to but never mind.

This won’t be the last time



I let the riffraff envenom my body



while they pretend to be heroic.

This won’t be the first time I faint against a building



where the weeds escape the cracks

into some kind of suffocating, mangled abandon.





Slumped against the sunlit stucco

I fail to keep my wits about me in a choke of triggers.



I down this dandelion poison because the promise

pitches a floral danger I could live inside.



I didn’t emerge well-trained into this savage vista

because all the houseplants were succulent, and,



while anyone could witness rot writ all over my blighted arrangement,



no one stepped in.