For which my brother huddled
all night in the lot of some box
store on Coliseum. & the pealing
guns of which split
the walls of our bedroom for months, much
like Baghdad, I imagined,
whose fathers bomb-
proofed the ears of their children each night
at bedtime. Except,
you know, not. Not
the wrecked roof & welts
where the metal held them.
Not the smart-bomb & boxes
of dead. The ex-box. The X-
marks-the-spot box. Not
the wedge of flag our neighbor
David came back as. That
night, we fired
round after round at brown-skinned, scarf-
fitted pixels. In
high-resolution, the wound
blooming like a kiss. Call
of Duty: the digital,
Middle-Eastern teenager toppling. Want
is rarely respectable. What
this century left us is just
this one way to be men. If x,
then why? When the sky
explodes, strap on
your body.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
