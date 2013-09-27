For which my brother huddled

all night in the lot of some box

store on Coliseum. & the pealing



guns of which split

the walls of our bedroom for months, much

like Baghdad, I imagined,



whose fathers bomb-

proofed the ears of their children each night

at bedtime. Except,



you know, not. Not

the wrecked roof & welts

where the metal held them.



Not the smart-bomb & boxes

of dead. The ex-box. The X-

marks-the-spot box. Not



the wedge of flag our neighbor

David came back as. That

night, we fired



round after round at brown-skinned, scarf-

fitted pixels. In

high-resolution, the wound



blooming like a kiss. Call

of Duty: the digital,

Middle-Eastern teenager toppling. Want



is rarely respectable. What

this century left us is just

this one way to be men. If x,



then why? When the sky

explodes, strap on

your body.