Lola Beltrán, you’re not the only one.



My grandmother over the table

asks for black tea and more radio



and says she’s been traveling. At night

her sister and son come to take her



for long, quiet rides through the country.

I sit between them like a baby,



she says, shaking her head

and binding dry her tea bag



like a tiny heart. She wants

to hear you beg, Lola.



She wants you to wail

as she licks a finger and splits



the Sunday Sears Catalogue,

flipping past rings and Egyptian cotton linens



to show me the tall woman sitting

in an empty pool-colored nightgown.



That one, she yawns, dogearing the page.

That’s the one I want to die in.



Lola, we all want to sing and leave

our skins in the trees like cicadas.