Who really knows

who slept with whom.

There were three men,

two women, one pregnancy

and many rolls

of thunder. There were

ghost stories, boat rides,

and strange Albanian songs.

The creation of Frankenstein’s monster.



Did it matter who was related,

who married, who mad.

Did it matter if the fingers

came from a grave,

the belly from a cow.



What mattered was fire

clay, water, wine

a bottle of laudanum.

What mattered was Benjamin Franklin’s kite

and the pull of the sea.