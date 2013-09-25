Light under the sky, the window not open,

disarray inside, pale grey near white out,

a stone stock still moment, and then motion,

a woman in that faint place, a surrender to



what is in vain to rest from. The rest. To rest

there. Anatomy enough to accommodate

departure in segments, thousands of questions.

The architecture isn’t only belated,



it’s entirely gone and in its place a green

that looks nothing like a life was lived there.

Examples, names, dates, seen

flowers, irises edging a back wall. Where?



Yes, everything said not once but several times.

The flowers coming back in different colors

like communications sound various, dime-sized

coins spilled on the counter, the hollow



sound of change. Same thing but from another

angle looks like fast film blurred to capture

the low light. Every day a night of redeparture.

Above the windless sea a once-known ether.