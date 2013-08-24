From the outset, recognition of the fiftieth anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington has been a matter of ratios: congratulation to critique, historical reflection to contemporary concerns. The half-century point is a neat bookmark, a vantage point to assess the inevitable questions of how far we have come and how much further we must go to realize a democratic ideal. Even in the moment the mass mobilization of a quarter million people in support of racial equality had an element of history to it. Never before in the sprawling tumult of American history had as many people gathered in the nation’s capital for any cause. There is a linear connection between that moment and the one that currently holds that distinction: the 2009 inauguration of Barack Obama, in which the two million gathered on the mall were their own testament to the ideal of racial equality. Yet despite the current crush of attention devoted to the 1963 March for Jobs and Freedom its possible that the most significant march was one in which no one actually showed up.

In 1941 A. Philip Randolph, the labor leader whose efforts led to the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters becoming the first black union recognized by the AFL, organized a massive demonstration in response to black unemployment and an economic recovery in which African Americans were scarcely included. History may not repeat itself, but the circumstances of his efforts offer at least an extended paraphrase for our current situation.

On the verge of the U.S. entry into World War II Franklin Roosevelt had already broken the six-decade Republican stranglehold on the black vote. The racial shortcomings of the New Deal were well known. The signature Social Security Act excluded agricultural labor and domestic work—the two arenas where blacks were most heavily concentrated. The Wagner Act, a cornerstone in labor rights, came at a point where African Americans were routinely denied membership. But he had made high profile black appointments, elevated Benjamin O. Davis as the nation’s first black brigadier general and benefited from Eleanor Roosevelt’s close ties to African Americans.

As war raged in Europe, Roosevelt directed billions into defense industries as part of his effort to support allies. The result was that unemployment dropped to its lowest levels in more than a decade—a development from which African Americans were largely excluded. As Will Jones writes in The March on Washington his excellent new history of the mobilization: