Joseph Bottum, the conservative Catholic writer, has penned a long piece for Commonweal in which he declares that he is now in favor of gay marriage. This was a big enough deal that The New York Times wrote an entire column on Bottum's "conversion." Andrew Sullivan, meanwhile, called the piece "moving." It might be slightly churlish to complain about people migrating to the right (as in "correct") side of this issue—regardless of the reason—but Bottum's essay is less a celebration of gay rights than a paranoid take on the Catholic Church's place in American life, and less a mea culpa than a calculated attempt to ensure the flourishing of conservative Catholicism. It doesn't deserve to be lauded.

Bottum's goal is to find a way to support same-sex marriage that is not based on hedonism or legalisms. As he puts it: "It's not enough for a Catholic to say that legal fairness and social niceness compel us. We have a religion of intellectual coherence, too, and the moral positions we take have to comport with the whole of the moral universe. That's the reason for trying to be serious—for demanding that the unity of truth apply, and that ethical claims cannot be separated from their metaphysical foundations." Bottum, then, is not just "trying to be serious;" he also takes himself rather seriously ("the whole of the moral universe").

The piece goes from overwrought to slightly paranoid, however, when he introduces the idea that gay marriage is part of some plot against Catholicism. As he writes:

"But before we reach for those conclusions, there remains, I think, a question religious believers must ask: a prior question of whether the current agitation really derives from a wish for same-sex marriage, or whether the movement is an excuse for a larger campaign to delegitimize and undermine Christianity."

Bottum, to his credit, admits this is not the case: "I'm growing uneasy with the petulant and aggrieved way [my essay] is presenting the idea that anti-Catholicism was one of the purposes of, or at least one of the bonuses for, the cultural elites who took up the cause of same-sex marriage." And yet he can't stay off the subject, alluding to the fear that "the same-sex marriage movement is really about [ anti-Christian thinking]" and exclaiming that if this is the case, "then to hell with it." Even his denials of this non-reality are odd: "But I just don't think that same-sex marriage is going to be the excuse America uses to go after its Catholic citizens." I see. Perhaps the liberals have some other plan afoot to initiate large-scale anti-Catholicism. (In the strangest section of the piece, he even implies that a former friend of his—a gay man—would like to see the Catholic Church outlawed, which, if true, would make the man a near lunatic, and would have been reason enough for Bottum to cease going on (and on) about the loss of their friendship.