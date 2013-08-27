Consider the facts in the case. The young Theodore had not been accepted by Puritan-commercial folk; therefore he was not loaded down in childhood with hampering theories of the correct way in which to live and act and write. The great moral paradox of the age—how to square the competitive parable of the talents with the teachings of the New Testament—did not trouble him, since he was not preached at by elders who were quick to urge young people to succeed—and to be good Christian men and women at the same time. Nor did he suffer because of exclusion: Warsaw did not hound him. He got through the impressionable years without undue infection from the missionary spirit of the American Tract Society and the novels of the period. Instead, he followed his instincts: for sentimentalism (Ouida, Laura Jean Libby), and for good, raw, healthily vulgar stuff (“Tom Jones,” “Moll Flanders”), The Ouida strain and the “Tom Jones” strain persist as dominants in all the Dreiser books. If the young Theodore had anything to rebel against, anything to give him the mark of negativism, it was the Catholic Church, whose creed was interpreted with a dogmatic literalness by his narrow and repellent father. But the father, who did not come with his family to Warsaw, lacked the intelligence to apply the Catholic creed to books or to daily life; his dogmatism remained largely in vacuo. Hence Dreiser’s opposition to his father never centered on anything concrete. It developed merely into an animus against philosophy in general and so served to confirm him in an empirical habit of mind.

The women of Dreiser’s novels are generally of two types—the uncritical, naturally sweet sort who give in for reasons of sympathy rather than of passion, and the prim, fussy daughters of the genteel. The first type—Carrie Meeber, Jennie Gerhardt, Koberta Alden, even Aileen Butler, the contractor’s daughter, of “The Financier” and “The Titan”—are compounded of Dreiser’s memories of his mother and his sisters; the second type is obviously drawn from the model of his first wife, a Missouri girl who was his first contact with the genteel. But the girl from Missouri had nothing to do with the shape of “Sister Carrie” or “Jennie Gerhardt”; these books are positive acts, affirmations of life hungering for experience. Not until he wrote "The Genius and, later on, "An American Tragedy,” did Dreiser mix animus with his ink. The animus is probably the reason for the heavy insistence on the role of environment in accounting for the character of Clyde Griffiths, Simply because the conscious naysayer protests too much, it has been easy to attack the conception of the young Clyde as “inevitably” the product of his early environment. Other young men with evangelical backgrounds failed to kill their sweethearts in similar dilemmas. Theory, in Dreiser s later years, commenced to ride his feeling for personality; he did better work when he was concerned with projecting personality, leaving the moralizing for isolated passages that stand as blemishes without destroying the force of his creation.

It is the early Dreiser that interests me—the Dreiser of “Carrie” and “Jennie,” of the Cowperwood stories, and of the autobiographical narrative, “A Book About Myself,” which has been republished as “Newspaper Days,” I read “A Book About Myself” when I was just out of college, a young innocent who had little idea of what made the wheels go round in America. With its detailed account of wandering through Chicago, St. Louis, Toledo, Pittsburgh and New York in the nineties, “A Book About Myself” made the complexity of the modern industrial scene understandable—one could see from Dreiser's weltering, wondering, patient pages how it came into being. Dreiser's memories of the Pittsburgh of the Homestead Strike were especially galvanic; I had scarcely known, before reading "A Book About Myself,'' that such a thing as labor strife existed. (We were then living in the New Era, and I had been too young to take any particular notice of the troubles of 1918-21.) “A Book About Myself” was just the thing to give a fledgling newspaper reporter a sense of orientation. As for the novels—“Carrie,” “Jennie,” “The Titan,” “The Financier”—they helped to confirm the impressions gained from “A Book About Myself.” But they don't stand intensive rereading; one recalls them too easily. They have no stubborn subtleties of the sort that only yield themselves up on the third trip; hence my main affection for Dreiser is that he once helped me and did such a good job of it that I need his help no longer. Along with Scott Fitzgerald, Ring Lardner and others, he taught me to see through the genteel tradition, to shake myself free of the belated colonialism of the late nineteenth century in New England. He taught me to discount as wish fulfillment the ideas of Stuart P. Sherman, who seemed to think Carrie Meebers and Jennie Gerhardts and Frank Cowperwoods were impossible.

Not that Dreiser’s anatomy of American life is final; no live person's should be. Finality means the end of curiosity, and Dreiser has always been curious. Even his late attempt to square Marxism with his own notions of “equity” leaves plenty of room for discovery, for rearranging his patterns to account for new intrusions of fact. He is still the empiricist. This habit of mind was what distinguished him, along with Stephen Crane, from all his important novelist contemporaries. And because of this habit of mind and a set of reflexes that had not been conditioned by the dominant ethos, the young Dreiser went forth equipped as no other novelist of the late nineteenth century to understand emerging industrial America, When he looked at a “captain of industry,” or a “promoter,” he was under no inner compulsion to square what he saw with an ethic picked up in Sunday-school years. Herein he broke with more tender-minded contemporary novelists who were also fascinated by the problem of industrial power—with Frank Norris, William Allen White, Robert Herrick and a host of lesser figures. The lesser figures were content to shut their eyes and glorify; they did the groundwork that resulted in the Coolidge cult of Service. To Norris, White and Herrick, more sensitive men, the industrialist was too patent a force to be ignored, yet they couldn't digest him without serious qualms of conscience.

The business man was justified by the parable of the talents, yes; but there was this matter of the plain words of the New Testament, What to do about the paradox? William Allen White solved it, in “A Certain Rich Man,” by having his hero, John Barclay, give away the “dirty dollars” that he had amassed during his lifetime. Frank Norris, after dwelling on the power and the nerve and the skill of his market operator in “The Pit,” engineered a similar last-minute conversion. And Robert Herrick caused his “American citizen,” the sausage-maker Van Harrington, to think his way through to a new Darwinian competitive ethic—something which an actual Van Harrington would probably have never bothered his head about. All three of them—White, Norris and Herrick—felt constrained by their upbringings to take their eyes off the object: the industrialist, who usually felt justice and destiny to be on his side. They misinterpreted the man of destiny when they gave him the moral qualms of the brooding novelist. And the Puritan-commercial culture was paradoxically to blame for both the man of destiny and his misinterpreted. The man of destiny went forth armed with the parable of the talents and a Calvinistic conviction of divine election; as John D, Rockefeller put it, “God gave me my money,” And the novelist, who chose to accent the New Testament, couldn't believe that John D. said that with a good conscience. But John D. did say it with a good conscience. Dreiser was the first novelist to realize that. Lacking the conviction of commercial election himself, lacking also an uneasy belief that America must be squared with the New Testament, he could simply look and report and imagine.