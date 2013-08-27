But if Miley Cyrus does what Lil' Kim does, it’s no good? White girls are so “privileged” that they have nothing to transgress, I suppose the rationale would be–and quite a few white girls, with plenty of problems of their own, would disagree. Last time I checked, it was even part of being human to seek transgression on one level or another, and the time before that that I checked, transgression was the core element in modern American popular culture. It was only a matter of time before Miley Cyruses starting twerking on national television.

Especially hopeless is the idea that someone like Cyrus is “stealing” or exploiting something. Academics, in particular, are fond of a kind of rhetoric along such lines which is really a kind of “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” exercise motivated by recreational contrarianism over problem-solving. “At the core of capitalism from the days of minstrel shows until now has been about selling black bodies” says James Peterson at Lehigh, in reference to Cyrus dancing alongside black dancers and doing a shout-out to “big butts.”

But then, black writings are replete with complaints that mainstream America doesn’t appreciate black women’s fuller figures. Cyrus gets up and does exactly that and she’s a recap of a slave seller? How exactly are we to celebrate black women’s bodies–in a sonnet? “It’s just a clumsy white appropriation of black culture,” says Salamishah Tillet at the University of Pennsylvania. Right–but let’s see how it would go if we decided blacks can’t “appropriate” white culture. Wait, it’s not the same thing because whites are the oppressors? But in which human culture, ever in the history of our species, have groups living together not borrowed one another's cultural traits? What is the point in decreeing that whites must suspend this natural urge regarding the specific case of descendants of African slaves in the United States, other than to have an endless source of underdog grievance?

What it all comes down to is that America as a whole—white, black and everything else—is subject to a jolly, messy and multiracial cult of openness, informality and raunchiness. Everybody seems to find that just luscious when describing Harlem 90 years ago. More recently, we have accepted this in rap—to diss the vulgarity is considered elderly, and grumbling about white rappers like Vanilla Ice as interlopers is yesterday’s conversation; Eminem is one of the boyz.

But let a little white girl spin her posterior in open-hearted celebration of the “uptown” culture she has grown up drinking in and she’s a white man corking up and playing dumb sometime during the McKinley Administration. Sorry–this is people too caught up in yesterday’s battles to perceive the nation moving ahead.