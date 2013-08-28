The German philosopher Johann Wolfgang von Goethe was born on this day in 1749. In 1915, George Santayana wrote about the legacy of Geothe, Kant, and Hegel in understanding contemporary Germany.

There are earnest people who have trustfully fed all their lives on the thoughts of Goethe, Kant and Hegel, but who find themselves somewhat disconcerted by the present attitude of Germany; and they wish to separate if possible those poetic and philosophic influences, which seem so suave and edifying, from the hard sayings of the Bismarckian era. The change, on the surface, is striking enough. A hundred years ago the Zeitgeist was humanitarian, cosmopolitan, romantic; now it is machine-loving, nationalistic, and aggressive. Such pervasive passions in the social medium color even the most original minds. Furthermore, the allegiance of reflective opinion to Christian morals—the native air of the modern world—has been profoundly shaken In the interval. For Goethe and Hegel, and even for Kant, the ultimate foundation of morals may no longer have been Christian; it may have become pantheistic or purely intuitive; yet this revolution was rather esoteric, and for them, as for the conscience of their day, the specific precepts of Christianity were still unquestionable. If you went in for precepts at all, which might be a trifle naive of you, no precepts but the Christian could be taken seriously.

Goethe, no doubt, showed a certain benignity towards paganism and towards the senses; but it was the benignity of a romantic poet, a traveler, a scholar, a sage counsellor to a Christian government; it was not the complete revolt of a natural pagan. His Iphigenie and his Helena and his whole view of antiquity were full of the pathos of distance. He simply continued the Renaissance after that clerical eclipse of it which had dressed the seventeenth century in black; and he was more interested in enriching the life of Christendom with all sorts of speculations and pageantries than in organizing it politically and morally on a new basis. If his pantheist imagination was kindled at times by Spinoza, if he relished the thought that pity was bad and useless or that one who truly loved God could not wish that God should love him in return, he relished these ideas all the more, perhaps, because he took them to be paradoxical and more romantic than in fact they were; for in the system of Spinoza there is nothing strained or willful about them. At the same time Goethe, who was nothing if not benign, showed an equal benignity towards piety and mysticism; he never formulated, like Nietzsche, an anti-Christian standard of duty. Only the sourest Puritan or the inquisitor with the keenest scent for heresy would not gladly forget that so broad a genius was not quite Christian.

More explicitly than by his moral serenity Goethe was separated from the philosophy of Absolute Will, which German action now embodies, by his frank dislike of Fichte, its loudest representative, as well as by his admiration for Napoleon; and he was too Hellenistic and cosmopolitan to dream that the divine life could be wholly summed up in the German nation. Yet faith in Absolute Will has other modes of expression. Schelling, Schopenhauer, and Nietzsche have shown how this faith, even in speculation, may become indistinguishable from a naturalism somewhat vitalistic or poetical in tone—the very philosophy Goethe inclined to, and Goethe himself In his personal life and in such writings as “Faust” and “Wilhelm Meister” set forth absolute romantic egotism to perfection. Egotism is but Absolute Will in operation; an egotism which of course must be altogether distinguished from a mean private selfishness without genius. The absolute romantic philosopher sets no particular limits to the range of his interests and sympathies; his programme, indeed, is to absorb the whole world. He is no wounded and disappointed egotist, like Byron, that takes to sulking and naughtiness because most of the world tastes bitter in his mouth. He finds good and evil equally digestible. The personal romantic egotism of Byron or of Musset after all was humble; it felt how weak it was in the universe. But absolute egotism in Goethe, as in Emerson, summoned all nature to minister to the Self; all nature. If not actually compelled to this service by a human creative fiat, could at least be won over to it by the engaging heroism of her favorite child. In his warm pantheistic way Goethe felt the swarming universal life about him; he could have no thought of dragooning it all, as sectarians and nationalists would, into vindicating some particular creed or nation. Yet this impartial fertility in the universe left each life free and in uncensored competition with every other life. Each creature might feed blamelessly on all the others and become if it could the focus and epitome of the world. The development of Self was the only duty, if only the Self was developed widely and securely enough, with insight, calmness, and godlike irresponsibility.