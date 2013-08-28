I found two false notes in Rolling Stone’s otherwise excellent, scrupulously reported story on the downfall of former star New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who now faces a murder charge and is being investigated for several other alleged crimes, including other killings. The article is a comprehensive mini-biography sketching all the Hernandez warning signs: The father with an addictive streak (who cleaned up his act and was a wonderful father—and then died); the mother who fell in with a dealer; Hernandez’s prolific use not just of marijuana but of angel dust, his violent streak, his love of guns and gangster culture.

One of the false notes is minor and confined to the tidy world of football. Authors Paul Solotaroff and Ron Borges have harsh words for Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick for drafting Hernandez even though the University of Florida graduate “received the lowest possible score, one out of 10, in the category of ‘social maturity’” in his report, “which also noted that he enjoyed ‘living on the edge of acceptable behavior.’” They fault Belichick for taking a chance on Hernandez. But it is not a football team’s job to seek “character” guys except insofar as they believe those guys will be better in the locker room and in turn make for better on-field performance. Referring to Belichick’s re-signing of Hernandez and injury-prone tight end Rob Gronkowski, they add, “Like most of Belichick’s recent gestures, this would come back to burn him. He’d lose Gronkowski and Hernandez to injuries.” Wait: Smart football coaches (just reading this article, you wouldn’t know the Pats won their conference twice in the past six seasons) who have to win the Super Bowl when 31 other teams with the same amount of money to spend on personnel are also trying to win the Super Bowl frequently make high-risk, high-reward decisions? I’m scandalized!

But here’s the part that really bothered me. The authors write:

There have been 47 arrests of NFL players since the end of the last regular season: bar brawls, cars wrecked, spouses shoved or beaten. Violence travels; it follows these men home, where far too many learn they have no kill switch. But there’s the sociopathy of a savage game, and then there’s Aaron Hernandez.

I can understand how that passage got in. Editors don’t just want a story about one guy. They want it to be extrapolate-able. In many ways, that is what magazine journalism is: The telling of specific stories that are explicitly shown to be metonyms for cultural trends.