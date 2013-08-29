Give Chelsea Manning a medal and some estrogen. She deserves the medal, not a jail term. And as a New Woman, she deserves the inexpensive hormones and surgery to get there. Relax. It’s no big deal. It’s not a threat to the family or to the American way of life. It’s about 100 percent American liberty—as was her free speech exposing the government’s malfeasance.

I speak as a New Woman myself, class of 1995. As Donald until age 53, I was not a sad sack, but I’m happier now. My presentation and my spirit are closer together than they were before I became Deirdre. (Read all about it in Crossing: A Memoir, a New York Times notable book in 1999.) I wasn’t gay, I was transgendered. It wasn’t about whom I loved but about who I wanted to be. In the usual way, as a boy and man, I loved women, and one in particular for a third of a century. The quickie analysis of transgender identity as “a woman in a man’s body,” is silly. As a guy, I was a guy, with guy loves and passions: assertion, the Chicago Bears, English cricket. (I still have that one.) There was nothing false about my love for my wife and children.

The longing was separate, and suppressed. It’s that I wanted to be a woman, the way you might want to be a lawyer or be French. I longed for it from age eleven on, but in the benighted 1950s there was nothing to be done. So I accepted with reasonably good grace being a guy, a football player, a husband and father—a macho guy, by the reduced standards of the academic life I entered. I set aside the longing. People can do that, adjusting, substituting, compensating. Manning joined the Army to show her masculinity. I knew someone who volunteered for three tours of duty in Vietnam as a tunnel rat, the most dangerous assignment, to rid herself of her longing to change gender. One suppresses it. I believed for decades that I was “just” a cross-dresser, occasionally, very much in private. Again, no big deal. Lots of men have little sexual peculiarities, my wife and I agreed, and cross-dressing is one of the commoner ones, something like one in 100 guys. Lots of engineers are cross-dressers, with no desire to change gender. Chelsea Manning and I are different, one in 400 or so.

How strong is Chelsea Manning’s longing? Here’s how strong. In 1995, when I first decided to transition, I expected to lose everything—my scholarly career, my job at the University of Iowa, my beloved birth family, my beloved friends, my beloved marriage family. Everything. Yet from that day in August 1995 when I finally twigged, I was willing to give it all up. As it worked out, I lost only my marriage family—my former wife and my children haven’t spoken to me since 1995, and I’ve not met my three grandchildren, sufficient punishment perhaps. In other words, it’s not a whim, or a fashion.