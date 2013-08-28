It was all about the line—the line and the heat. The line was more of a mass, a crowd stretching thick and far from the security gates, where mounted officers patrolled. Everyone was waiting, inching forward, sweating.

They were on their way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, an event that has come to stand for the whole of the civil rights movement. But for now, all the talk was about the line, or else the heat.

"It's the little things!" someone cries when the line advances, as a mass, by half a step, the biggest advance of the last quarter hour.

A few yards in front of him, two women talk about the suited man to their left, how hot he must be. It's the most Washingtonian sort of summer heat, the kind that comes with gray skies and deceptively low thermometer readings, but weighs far more oppressively than the sun and turns the air to sweat.