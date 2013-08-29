In the current climate, there is no room for dissenting views, even from one of the most historically respected quarters of Egyptian society. On July 22, a group of 75 judges issued a statement condemning the ouster of president Morsi on the grounds that it was “a breach of the constitutional legitimacy” because, they said, Morsi was “the legitimate elected president” and that they as judges had observed the elections and found them to be “fair, free and transparent.” The statement was issued under the auspices of the Independent Judges’ Trend.

According to Yussef Auf, a Judge in a Giza Court and non-resident Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East, the members of the group are of mixed political orientations. As to their reasons for opposing the army’s ouster of Morsi, he said, “some of them were against this movement and considered it against democracy and that doesn’t mean they are with Morsi or with the Muslim Brotherhood… also some of them identify politically with Islamic political trends.” Increasingly rare these days, they are an independent voice defying the binary that defines Egypt’s discourse at present.

Still, many Egyptian judges were appointed during the Mubarak era and are deeply reactionary. Two days after the statement was issued, a committee within the judges’ club called “the committee for the defense of judges" issued a statement against them accusing them of affiliation with and bias toward the Muslim Brotherhood. As a result, several of the judges who signed the statement are now under investigation by the Ministry of Justice.

Even among members of an institution that is supposed to be the steward of democracy (quite literally in Egypt, because there is a judge in each polling station overseeing the elections) dissent is not tolerated.

In an increasingly polarized atmosphere that seems likely to only beget more violence—across the country, churches and Copt-owned businesses have been torched in retaliation for the violence and arrest of Morsi supporters—it would seem that what is needed more than anything is a third way. As a group not affiliated with Morsi supporters, despite the political sympathies of some of its members, this group of judges represented an independent voice speaking out against the actions of the army. However, in shutting down any dissent (from the ousted Islamists), the possibility of dissent (from activists with a history of opposition to military rule), or alternate narratives (from journalists), the military, it would seem, is seeking to maintain control of the story, by force if necessary.