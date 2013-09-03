I’m drawn to Kennedy’s analysis, because, like him—and many Americans—I’m torn by racial affirmative action, seeing considerable costs as well as considerable benefits. But I’m puzzled that he blithely dismisses an available third path—economic affirmative action—that achieves most of the benefits of racial preferences and more, without incurring the considerable drawbacks.

In the 1960s, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. advocated this approach as a way of addressing our history of discrimination. As Kennedy points out, King wrote in his 1964 book, Why We Can’t Wait, of the need for “compensatory or preferential treatment,” noting, “it is obvious that if a man is entering the starting line in a race three hundred years after another man, the first would have to perform some impossible feat in order to catch up with his fellow runner.” But Kennedy fails to reference King’s actually policy proposal outlined in Why We Can’t Wait: a Bill of Rights for the Disadvantaged. King wrote, “While Negroes form the vast majority of America’s disadvantaged, there are millions of white poor who would also benefit … It is a simple matter of justice that America, in dealing creatively with the task of raising the Negro from backwardness, should also be rescuing a large stratum of the forgotten white poor.”

Fifty years later, several states educating roughly one quarter of the U.S population, have banned racial preferences at public universities, but in virtually all cases, these states and universities have not simply given up on racial integration but have instead taken King’s path—providing a leg up in admissions to economically disadvantaged students of all races, and expanding financial aid programs. Some have also admitted students in the top portion of every high school class, whether rich or poor, irrespective of standardized test scores. The enactment of these new policies suggests while racial preferences are unpopular, so is resegregation. As Kennedy notes, “Most Americans want to escape the gravitational pull of the country’s ugly racial past.”

In seven of 10 leading universities, according to a study I conducted with Halley Potter, these alternative strategies have produced as much black and Latino representation as racial preferences had in the past. And along the way, they created considerably more socioeconomic diversity than racial plans. The Texas Top Ten Percent plan, for example, produced slightly higher levels of black and Latino representation than using race had in the past, and more than twice as many low-income students as those admitted through a discretionary program (including affirmative action.)

Kennedy objects to these programs, suggesting, “there is little or no substantive difference between racially selective policies that openly seek to enlarge the number of racial minorities in sought-after institutions and policies that seek to accomplish that purpose surreptitiously with no open reference to race.”

But that view seems wrong for two reasons. Although consideration of wealth and economic status has a positive racial dividend, it will not, like racial preferences, help all minorities (Sasha and Malia Obama have wealthy parents) and it will help some poor whites and Asians, who deserve a leg up. Race-neutral strategies that target actual economic disadvantage get universities to address an inequality they have long sought to avoid but which is now more predictive of life chances than race.

Moreover, class-based affirmative action programs would appear to avoid many of the costs of programs that explicitly employ skin color in decision-making—costs Kennedy himself ably articulates. A student admitted through a top 10 percent plan or having overcome economic obstacles will surely face less stigma than one admitted by race. As a political matter, class-based preferences remind working-class whites, blacks, and Latinos what they have in common rather than emphasizing, as racial preferences do, what divides them. And if one’s goal is to “knit together a deeply divided society” then achieving racial integration without categorizing students into different racial “teams” with different chances of admission is surely to be preferred.

Why not get behind the “race and class” banner?

Kennedy worries that low-income black and Latino students admitted through class-based preferences might perform poorly at elite colleges and “reinforce stereotypes.” He also worries that class-based programs will inspire as much political backlash as welfare programs that became racialized in the minds of white Americans and are deeply unpopular. But in fact black and Hispanic students admitted to UT Austin ended up performing well, according to research by Marta Tienda and Sunny Niu of Princeton. Likewise, Stanford’s Caroline Hoxby recently found that there is a large talent pool of high-scoring low-income students, many of them black and Latino, who are not now attending selective colleges and universities. And polls suggest that while racial preferences are very unpopular, about two-thirds of Americans support preferences in college admissions for economically disadvantaged students of all races.

Kennedy raises the obvious question: Rather than substitute class for race, why not get behind the “race and class” banner? I agree with him that universities should pursue the twin goals of racial integration and socioeconomic mobility as part of a larger equal opportunity agenda, but, paradoxically, experience shows the best way to achieve a mix of economic and racial diversity is to eliminate or severely curtail the ability of universities to employ race. While in theory, universities could pursue the race-plus-class agenda independently, research by William Bowen and others finds selective universities heavily weight race in admissions but provide no boost for economically disadvantaged students. The main exception to this rule comes at public universities where race is banned from admissions and officials switch to class, not because they are suddenly interested in socioeconomic diversity, but because it becomes the next best proxy for race.

Kennedy concludes that ending affirmative action by race would constitute “a major calamity,” but the best evidence suggests that when race is dropped from admissions decisions, states, to their credit, come up with something even better. They stop using race as a proxy for disadvantage and actually grapple with the much more powerful issue of economic disadvantage itself.

Richard D. Kahlenberg, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, is author of The Remedy: Class, Race and Affirmative Action (1996) and the coauthor of A Better Affirmative Action: State Universities that Created Alternatives to Racial Preferences (2012).