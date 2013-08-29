“Right now, gender-based asylum claims are still basically judicially created claims,” said Simona Agnolucci, an intellectual property and commercial attorney who represents women seeking refugee status pro bono. Essentially, each time a woman claims asylum for gender-related reasons, her attorney (if she has one) is building an asylum category from scratch or cobbling it together from other court cases. The result is a wildly inconsistent legal landscape where a female refugee’s chances of asylum are largely based on luck. There is even variation among which gender-based “particular social groups” fare best before immigration judges, where the vast majority of these cases play out. “Female genital cutting—that, I think you’d be hard pressed to find a court that doesn’t think that’s a basis for asylum,” said Agnolucci. “But in the case of forced marriage, there’s only one circuit court that has recognized that as a form of persecution. Domestic violence is still in flux. Sex-trafficking is still in flux.”

In 2012, Blaine Bookey, an attorney on staff with the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, tried to establish exactly how bad things were, analyzing 206 cases from 1994 to 2012 in which women claimed asylum from domestic violence. Time and again, she found that judges ruled arbitrarily in cases with nearly identical facts. She described two claimants, for example, one from Kenya and one from El Salvador, who both testified credibly that their partners were abusing them, at levels that rose to persecution, in countries where law enforcement proved apathetic to their plight. And yet only the Salvadoran, “Ms. N,” who had once attempted suicide to escape her boyfriend’s frequent beatings, was granted asylum. Bookey found judges who complained about a lack of case law guiding their decisions and an astonishing variance in detail among decision. One immigration judge simply ruled that domestic violence victims didn’t fit the categories in the asylum statute, without explanation. “To me, it tells me that what we pride ourselves on in the U.S.—the objective, even application of the law, which should characterize any sound legal system—is a myth for these women, who are subject to completely disparate treatment,” Bookey said.

In that vein, Cece’s victory is really only binding for refugees who land in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana, states that are in the Seventh Circuit. Refugees who have run away from sex traffickers for the Sixth Circuit—Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee—are out of luck. They are subject to a 2005 ruling that found the exact opposite of the Seventh Circuit: that “young (or those who appear to be young), attractive Albanian women who are forced into prostitution … does not constitute a social group.”

One thing that commonly works against women in cases like these is the view that foreign women who are treated terribly are very unlucky, but they are not persecuted for their membership in a discrete group the same way as say, Coptic Christians in Egypt. Various adjudicators who found against Cece, articulated objections related to this view, like the argument that “women who are targeted by sex traffickers” is too broad a category. “One big myth you see propagated is that allowing a group premised on gender to be entitled to asylum would open the floodgates. The logic is, ‘There are a lot of mistreated women out there,’” Agnolucci said. “But it’s extremely difficult to prove an asylum claim. Proving that you’re a member of a protected group is just the first step.” A number of broad groups, she added, are already entitled to asylum, like gays and lesbians in Cuba, or any Filipino of Chinese ancestry living in the Philippines. “The fact that the category is broad doesn’t mean it’s not a proper category.”

Frank Easterbrook, one of two judges dissenting in Cece, fired off another common objection to gender-based asylum claims: “Crime may be rampant in Albania, but it is common in the United States too. People are forced into prostitution in Chicago. Must Canada grant asylum to young women who fear prostitution in the United States, or who dread the risk of violence in or near public-housing projects?” This argument in particular irks Musalo, because almost every instance of persecution could be defined downward as merely a crime—but judges seem to apply this logic to women more than any other group. “It’s almost irrelevant to say, ‘It’s a crime.’ Yes, OK, that’s fine, but that doesn’t answer the question, ‘Are they persecuted?’” Musalo said. “The claims of women have fought a long and hard uphill battle to be recognized. Saying ‘this is crime’ is one more way to define what they face as personal disputes. Her abuser is not going to say, ‘I’m beating you because you’re a member of the particular social group defined as women in domestic relationships.’ It’s up to us to make the connection that something like domestic violence is one more way to perpetuate gender inequality across an entire country.”