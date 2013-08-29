Last spring, Swarthmore joined the growing list of prestigious colleges induced to rewrite their sexual misconduct policies after students told the federal government the schools belittled their reports of assault. Today, The New York Times reports that the student at the helm of the two Swarthmore complaints, 19-year-old junior Mia Ferguson, has had her position as a paid resident adviser in a Swarthmore dorm revoked because she wouldn’t give up the name of a student who contacted her about being raped. Ferguson doubts the school's motives: “It’s not just ironic, I think it’s retaliation,” she told the Times.

If Ferguson is right, Swarthmore isn’t the first college to leverage its disciplinary code against a student who has impugned its practices. The University of North Carolina threatened to expel a sophomore who made the story of her rape public, suggesting she might have violated the school’s “Honor Code” by “intimidating” her rapist even though she kept his name private, and Occidental’s president has disparaged student activists. The Swarthmore case is more opaque because the legal situation is truly sticky; the federal law Title IX requires college officers to report any and all knowledge of sexual misconduct, and Ferguson’s advisory role can and probably should make her subject to that rule.

The Times’ Richard Pérez-Peña does a great job sussing out the legal complexities here. In brief, Ferguson says the law doesn’t apply because she learned of the case before she started her job in the dorm; Swarthmore argues it does because she brought the story up at a resident adviser training session; Ferguson contends that the school was told about the assault years ago, and that administrators told her she wouldn’t have to disclose names if she brought up the story. The most important thing to note, though, is that the question of how much victims should be asked to disclose goes far beyond Ferguson’s tussle with Swarthmore. It is probably the most intractable problem facing schools who try to reform their approaches to sexual assault and rape.

Long before a rash of elite colleges were accused of mishandling rape, administrators faced a catch-22. Is it right to require traumatized students to endure lengthy investigations, to relive details so the perpetrators can be punished? Then again, is it okay to let them bypass that crucible if it means the rapist walks free? This is the issue at Swarthmore, where both Ferguson and administrators say the alleged attacker is still a student.