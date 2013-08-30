But the less sensitive parts of the Egyptian state—what I have referred to elsewhere as the “wide state” as opposed to the “deep state,” many of which had lobbied furiously to gain recognition in the 2012 constitution, were frozen out of the drafting and found many of their favorite clauses on the cutting room floor.

What is striking is not simply their complaints but the tone of moral outrage they have brought to apparently dry matters. Take, for instance, Egypt’s state accountants. The words they fought for in 2012—that the State Auditing Organization “has control over state funds and any other body specified by law” are proving to be less than immortal. The entire article containing them has been slated for removal by the jurists. As the accountants tell the story, the bitter battle with the Muslim Brotherhood drafters of the constitution less than a year ago now has to be refought. They have pledged to fight it with all legitimate means at its disposal. Personnel from across the state apparatus—the state medical examiner and court personnel responsible for supplying expert evaluation and advice, for instance—are similarly outraged victims of the emendation process.

Yet it was not only state actors who were unpleasantly surprised. Members of the journalist’s association, child welfare advocates, human rights activists, and others have poked around the fine print and found that their requests for specific wording have been ignored. Some revolutionary groups have noticed that all references to the 2011 revolution have been removed—as has the political ban on some figures from the Mubarak era. Political party leaders—every bit as focused (and myopic) as bureaucratic actors—have zeroed in on the system for parliamentary elections in the anticipated 2014 balloting. Party lists are to be abandoned for that election (they are not barred in subsequent years); Egypt’s parliamentarians are to be elected as individuals in their local constituencies. And party leaders have reacted as one would expect—by calculating their chances in the new system. Those who anticipate losing seats have worked to turn the matter into a moral issue.

Not all political objections were focused on such specific interests. Salafis have more principled objections—though their principles are very controversial ones in Egypt. All the provisions that they worked so hard to insert in 2012—to guarantee not simply the symbolic role for Islam but also practical steps to bring Islamic legal strictures into practical effect—have been surgically removed. And while their claim that the Islamic character of the state is being challenged is hyperbolic (this is hardly a secular constitution being proposed, after all), at least their critique is based on more than singling out a particular clause.

Will all this bellyaching have any political effect? It will not bring down the new regime, but it may cause problems in three ways.