An intervention in Syria is expected to take over American airwaves any day now, but here on the sun-baked coast of Borneo, all there is to see are the choreographed pleasantries of small-bore diplomacy. Ten American reporters have accompanied U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel to the tiny nation of Brunei (anthem: “God Bless the Sultan”), where he is attending a conference of Southeast Asian defense officials, even while back at the Pentagon the wheels of the war machine he commands are beginning to grind in earnest. The morning's plan—what the affable Marine press wrangler calls the scheme of maneuver—is as follows: Reporters will stage on the eastern side of the doorway to capture the arrival of Hagel, who will at any moment now appear at the western end of the hallway. Once he enters the meeting room, the reporters will shift to the western side of the doorway and turn around to capture the Minister of Defense from Japan, who will be approaching from the corridor’s eastern terminus. Secretary Hagel and Minister Onodera will exchange greetings at the door; this may be photographed. Then they will proceed to the meeting table and deliver opening statements. When these statements conclude, the reporters will be yanked from the room, and the tete-a-tete, known in diplo-speak as a bilat, for bilateral, will proceed behind closed doors.

The biannual ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting, or ADMM Plus, is in its first day, playing out in the various marbled enclaves of the Empire Hotel & Country Club, a stunningly out-of-scale and depressingly vacant beach resort complex on the outskirts of the sultanate’s capital. At 6:30 AM, the in-room blinds hiss open automatically; at 8:30, ride-on mowers are snarling in tight turns over grass that is already short as a putting green. At 8:45 on this particular morning, a grey-haired man in shorts and a t-shirt appears hesitantly at the edge of the saltwater pool, a towel draped over his arm. It is Hagel himself, security men in tow, evidently trying to figure out which of the nine swimming pools would be appropriate for his morning laps. He moves along out of sight. When he reappears, an hour and a half later, on the hotel’s fifth floor, he is dressed in a standard-issue navy suit, ready for the first of about ten formal and informal sessions.

“I look forward to discussions on some of the substantive issues that will be discussed here at ASEAN in our bilateral,” the secretary says, a bit recursively, in greeting the Japanese minister. Moving to the long banquet table along which their staff delegations are arrayed, the two leaders read their statements from large-type printouts, stanza by stanza, waiting for the interpreters to translate. Minister Onodera makes a concession: “Even though we are facing a very international environment, represented by the situation in Syria,” he says, “the fact that you are participating in the ADMM Plus should be appreciated by all members of ASEAN.” Hagel nods grimly.

In truth, Hagel has good reason for being here. The United States has in the last several years committed itself to what is officially called “the strategic rebalance,” or “pivot”—though the policy chiefs dislike that term—in military and economic posture toward a rising China. In the Southeast Asian context, this involves a significant amping up of so-called mil-to-mil cooperation and a methodical smoothing of feathers over local contentions with Beijing over maritime borders and control of certain small islands in the South China Sea, and generally assuring China’s less enormous neighbors that the United States is engaged in the region. The question of the moment, in these circles, is whether the Defense Department can continue to support the rebalance while its budget is being slashed by the sequester. It’s a big deal in the long-term, and probably more consequential than a few cruise missile volleys into Syria. But in the short term, as explained didactically in an unending stream of buzzwords—“regional,” “mutual,” “strong,” “support”—it can be lethally boring. (In Kuala Lumpur, on the first leg of this trip, Hagel delivered a workmanlike speech on the rebalance to an auditorium full of Malaysian officers; several fell asleep.)