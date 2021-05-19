Thoughts on Labor Day

BREAK DOWN THE BARRIERS

The need is for a return to common sense, the "old- time religion," the "American way," Break the barriers which hold opportunity in leash, which barricade industries against the newcomer and which make access to the market a special privilege. The mine workers serve their brethren in other trades very poorly when they attempt to impose rust upon Big Inch and Little Inch in the fear that to make oil and gas more plentiful will decrease the demand for coal and for men to mine it. And if the railroads see a menace in a great job-creating enterprise such as the St, Lawrence Water- way, the Brotherhoods who cause trains to move will be unfair to labor in general if they go along. It is the state of industry in general—its vitality or impotence—which creates the situation within which the leaders of the various unions must wage their several battles. If industry is healthy, expanding: dynamic, the gains will be material; if the hand of paralysis has been laid upon it, heroic efforts can secure only small gains.

A dynamic economy is a changing economy. As it grows, new industries emerge and old ones expand or decline. Wherever it moves t o restrict output, labor has lapsed from a broad to a myopic, from a healthy to a pathological, view. At such times it has tried t o keep alive trades which were dying rather than to make the most of new employment and to ease the transfer of the unwanted from decadent into growing trades, The case for unemployment insurance is unquestioned and there must be no backward step from a scheme of social security which covers all the great hazards of life. But social security—a necessity in our current society—is for labor a defensive rather than an offensive weapon. And even so good a thing as full employment is not to be accepted sight unseen. We demand, and have a right to demand, full employment with an increasing real wage, not full employment at any price. And the full employment that brings with it an ever-advancing standard of life can come only by freeing industry of the shackles which hold enterprise in bondage. In so far as social security is a substitute for the honest earnings of the individual, the size of the need for it is an index of sickness in the national economy.

One cannot be a good trade unionist without being a good citizen. If a worker is to advance not only his wage but its purchasing power as well, he must make public matters his own affair. A host of questions which affect the wealth of the nation await his attention. A large part of the economy has escaped the rule of free enterprise and is headed for established privilege. Since the great depression and increasingly during the war, industry after industry has been operating at government expense. And now that the war is over, many of these have yet to demonstrate their ability to get back on their own. Even more: Far more numerous are the businesses which in one way or another have been permitted to assess their own subsidies against the government. Milk inspection, decreed to protect the public health, has been used to create a sheltered market for the elect. Housing has been priced out of the reach of the American people by a host of restraints imposed by building codes, suppliers of materials, real-estate boards. The patent, intended to protect the inventor, is now most usually employed to "fence in" privileged preserves. By joining international cartels, American concerns are assured of exclusive access to the American market and swear away our opportunity to build up trade overseas. Industries are thus insulated against competition, new blood, newer ways. And like all things which are freed from the necessity of making good, they no longer feel the goad which makes for progress. If real wages are to advance, a long neglected task of making dynamic that which has become sterile awaits labor.

A FUTURE OF ABUNDANCE

The total product is fixed by no iron law. It depends upon the knowledge of men and the wisdom and good faith with which that knowledge is put to work, For man does not live in a prison-house, in which a niggardly nature has provided a limited amount o f wealth which is less than enough t o go around, I n - stead, the resources whence come our livings are the great unknown. The gifts of nature are of value to us as they can be turned to account. As we are free to ask new questions, we acquire new knowledge; as knowledge is made practical, technologies turn into resources that which before was only stuff, Indians once starved on Texas plains where oil now flows in such profusion that government action is needed to make it scarce, And our science, and the useful arts in which it finds expression, are still in their infancy. One great threat to labor is an attitude which would hold in check the creation o f plenty lest in an avalanche o f goods the privileged b e threatened with financial insolvency, Its inheritance awaits American labor if its crafts will recognize their community of interests with each other and with the public—and if it will let its mind and its program be bold.