If this was an attempt to woo the metropolitan liberal elite exemplified by the newspaper that had invited him, it was not a success. Sundry Guardian journalists derided Cameron, with Polly Toynbee calling him a “butterfly.” Now, with the nine-hour interrogation of Glenn Greenwald’s partner, David Miranda, Cameron’s flirtation with the “Guardianistas” has ended in lurid fashion. Still more astonishingly, security officials turned up at the offices of the Guardian, demanding to see, and then destroy, a laptop containing revelations about the National Security Agency. In vain did Alan Rusbridger, the paper’s editor, explain that everything on this particular hard drive was duplicated on others in Brazil and the United States. The security lads would not be gainsaid in their latest pastime of Whack-A-Mac, and the laptop was solemnly smashed to pieces.

Although the prime minister was vacationing in Cornwall with his family, as we learned from excruciating snapshots of him on the beach struggling to hold a towel round his plump red torso as he changed swimsuits, he surely knew beforehand about both the Guardian raid and the detention of Miranda. That adds more detail to the painful story of his attempts to ingratiate himself with the press, while also sometimes trying to silence it. And if that sounds contradictory, such contradictions have long been the problem with Cameron.

Despite the ingratiation, he has never had enough friends in the media. He is sneered at by the liberal commentariat, but then Paul Dacre, editor of the aggressively rightist-populist—and very influential—Daily Mail, has always detested him. And when Cameron does befriend journalists, he does so with appalling lack of judgment. He was a close chum of Rebekah Brooks, one disgraced former editor of the now defunct News of the World, and he hired another, Andy Coulson, as his media manager. Both of them go on trial this autumn on charges relating to the phone-hacking scandal that led to the closure of News of the World, and the prime minister is looking forward to the trials almost as little as the defendants are.

Above all, the picture that has formed over the years is of a man who not for nothing spent years in corporate PR (working for a shady, second-rate TV company at that) and who says what he thinks his audience wants to hear, rather than what, if anything, he actually believes. In a bizarre column for Newsweek last year, Niall Ferguson mentioned one of Cameron’s gestures of hostility toward the European Union, designed to placate his own right wing, and said that “many Conservatives saw it as an act of Churchillian defiance. The parallel is not one Cameron disavows.”

I’m sure it isn’t: Being compared to Churchill is the ultimate accolade for some of our politicians. But maybe Cameron is all too Churchillian. After he bolted from the Conservatives and then gained office with the Liberals in 1905, Churchill became the object of peculiar detestation to his former party. The High Tory National Review (no kin of the very different American journal of that name) called him a pushful mercenary available to the highest bidder, who “always plays up to the loudest gallery. He is the transatlantic type of demagogue (‘them’s my sentiments and if they don’t give satisfaction they can be changed’).” Much more than once, Cameron has brought those sharp words to my mind.