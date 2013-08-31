Today, President Obama finally addressed the main question that has gripped this town on Syria: will he or won't he?

He will, as we knew he would. But now he has added for himself another hurdle on the road to Damascus: Congress.

Citing "some people's" reluctance to repeat the example of David Cameron losing control over his party in Parliament, Obama said, no, he was going to take this thing to Congress because we are a Constitutional democracy.

But Obama has clearly learned something from Cameron's blunder: he's not rushing this thing. Cameron was dealing with an incomplete Parliament, as some MPs just didn't bother to come back for the vote. He didn't spend the time laying out his case, lobbying and whipping the vote in to shape. Obama, by contrast, is not summoning Congress back early. He's scheduled a second briefing with lawmakers, and there have been reports that he is already personally lobbying the people in his party, like Carl Levin, who have been skeptical of intervention in Syria.