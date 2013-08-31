President Obama has just declared his decision to launch military strikes against Syria, after seeking approval for Congress, in order to hold the Syrian government accountable for its recent chemical weapon atrocities. The Obama administration and many advocates of military strikes against Syria – including some members of Congress, many security experts, and the French President – have stated that the long-term object of this policy is to deter future use of chemical weapons generally, not just by the Syrian government. Yes, they want to punish Syrian president Assad and prevent him from using chemical weapons again, but their primary audience is other governments – especially Iran’s – who might be tempted to use weapons of mass destruction.

If that’s the goal, the policy rests on questionable assumptions and has been badly botched. Carrying out the contemplated strikes could even undermine deterrence, depending on what happens next. There are, however, some steps the Obama administration could take to strengthen deterrence (or, in the Obama administration’s words, enforcement of the norm) against using weapons of mass destruction in the future.

First, too much emphasis has been placed on the idea that the calculus and behavior of other governments – including Iran’s mullahs – depends on whether the United States now carries out its threats against Syria. It’s tempting to assume that other leaders view this as a test case, but empirical evidence casts substantial doubt on this assumption about preserving credibility: Besides the fact that these dictators’ psychology often doesn’t match what we see as logical, they likely recognize the obvious reality that each case is different, and that the likelihood of major military action depends on many contextual factors including strategic stakes for the United States and its allies.

Even if the Iranian government is watching closely the U.S. response to Assad’s chemical weapon use in determining its own policy, and it reads U.S. politics accurately, how would it read a set of missile strikes against Syria now? Sure, the Syrian government and military may pay a short-term price in terms of demolished weapons and capabilities, but it’s likely that any government – like Syria’s – that uses these weapons does so because what it fears most is regime overthrow. Yet the Obama administration has emphasized stridently that it is not contemplating regime change; indeed, it has stressed through media leaks and plants, and now even presidential speeches, that any strikes will be very quite limited.