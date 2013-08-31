If Obama does win authorization in the House and goes ahead, he will have scored an immense political victory—one that would bode well for the budget and debt battles to come. To succeed, he will have to split the Republican party that, to date, has presented a fairly united front in the face of his proposals. If he wins, he will also be strengthened internationally, particularly in comparison to British Prime Minister David Cameron who was not able to win Parliament’s backing for striking Syria. But if he loses, woe betide.

If he loses, and unlike Cameron, goes ahead anyway, he will increase his troubles at home. Cries of imperial presidency will be heard. But equally important, the military action he undertakes will have less intentional force behind it. One reason why a military strike could deter Syria’s Bashar al Assad from further use of chemical weapons, and perhaps even contribute to a negotiated settlement, is that Assad would have to fear that if he were to escalate in response to the American action, the United States would escalate in kind. But if Obama appears embattled at home, and barely able to act, that threat will not be as credible, and the American action may be less likely to accomplish its objective of deterring Assad.

If Obama loses in the House and does follow Cameron’s example by withdrawing the threat of military force, then America will have ceased to have a role in the war in Syria, and its power and influence elsewhere—which doesn’t depend on the sheer existence of planes and boats, but in the willingness in an extremity to use them—will also be diminished. That might be acceptable if the United States were Belgium, but the United States, for better or worse, is currently the only country capable of enforcing international norms—whether on chemical or nuclear weapons, or on gross violations of human rights, or on the subjugation of smaller countries by larger countries.

The United Nations Security Council enjoyed a brief window of success in 1991 when the United States was able to build a coalition, with U.N. backing, to oust Saddam Hussein from Kuwait. But if something similar were to happen today, it is unlikely that the United States could win Chinese or Russian support for acting. The European Union has still not escaped the global financial crisis, and Europe’s public, like that in the United States, has become deeply distrustful of foreign intervention in the wake of Bush and Tony Blair’s war in Iraq. Cameron’s failure to win backing in Parliament may have been due immediately to his own ineptitude, but the ultimate culprits were Bush and Blair.

So who is to act if not the United States? Who will enforce the “red line” on chemical weapons? One can dream about the revival of the United Nations or about a new international organization to displace it, but that prospect is decades away. If the United States cannot act—or if it can’t mount a credible threat in lieu of acting—then the world as it now exists is unlikely to coalesce into a new international order. More likely it will descend into a Hobbesian chaos. That’s the kind of large risk that ultimately lurks beneath Obama’s bold move to ask for Congressional authorization for a military strike against Syria.