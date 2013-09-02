The purpose of Labor Day is to give American workers recognition and honor—and to give them a little rest. Boy could they use it. As Tom Schaller notes today in the Baltimore Sun, workers in this country are among the most productive in the world. Yet they get less paid vacation time and fewer guarantees of time off than their peers in other industrialized countries. Nor has pay kept up. “The shameful reality is that worker productivity rose 80 percent from 1973 to 2011, yet median hourly compensation during the same period grew only about 10 percent,” Schaller writes. “Since 2000, productivity is up 23 percent, but inflation-adjusted hourly pay has flat-lined. Increasingly, the reward for hard work in America is, well, more work — at the same or lower compensation and with less time for play.”

Of course, another purpose of Labor Day is to honor the labor movement—without which U.S. workers would have even fewer protections, and be making less money. But celebrating unions isn’t easy these days, because they are struggling so much that their basic existence is in doubt. Every year, the number of Americans who belong to unions declines, in absolute and relative terms. Today it’s just 14.4 million. (In 1983, it was nearly 18 million—and the size of the total U.S. workforce was smaller back then.) Conservatives like to blame this decline on the unions themselves, for greed and mismanagement. But the proximate causes are changes in the economy and the weakening of U.S. labor laws, which were never that strong in the first place. If not for the survival public sector unions, labor density would be even lower. And these days public employee unions are under assault too.

It all sounds pretty hopeless. But in a few pockets of the country, labor isn't just surviving. It's making progress. One of those places is Los Angeles. After World War II, the city economy was based on manufacturing: The same factories that churned out airplanes for America’s national defense created good-paying jobs for America’s middle class workers. And those workers had unions. But jobs that involved building things eventually disappeared, as the local economy shifted more to lo-wage, service-based jobs.

It was the same transformation that was taking place in every other city—only it hasn't play out in quite the same way. And a big reason is an organization called Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy, or LAANE, whose story journalist Harold Meyerson tells in the American Prospect this month: