In a piece titled 'A Solution From Hell,' the editors of n+1, playing off the title of Samantha Power's A Problem From Hell, take a long look at the history of humanitarian intervention, and decide that it has never been done successfully. The piece is somewhat of a historical survey, and it ends as follows:

Meantime the historical record grows long enough for us to ask: Has there ever been a truly successful, truly humanitarian humanitarian intervention? Not of the Vietnamese in Cambodia, who deposed the Khmer Rouge for their own reasons (the Khmer kept crossing the border, and also murdered their entire Vietnamese population), and then replaced them with Hun Sen, who has been ruling Cambodia with an iron fist for more than thirty years. Not the Indian intervention in Bangladesh, under whose cover the Indian government arrested all student protesters in India. And not NATO in Kosovo, which, while it stopped Milosevic and ensured the safety of Kosovo, could not make it a viable state (it is now a failing state likely to be swallowed by Albania), and also led to the ethnic cleansing of the Serb population. Too bad for the Serbs, to be sure; but the creation of a safe space for the expulsion of a civilian population cannot be what anyone had in mind when they launched the planes. That there has never been a successful humanitarian intervention does not mean that there cannot be one in the future. But the evidence is piling up.

I, for one, am certain that the people freed from concentration camps in 1945 begged to continue living under the Nazis once they heard that America had entered the war with mixed motives. But even so, the editors seem awfully hung up on intent. Under this standard, would any war in human history have been worth the cost? Certainly not World War II, which saw, along with that mixed bag of motives, the terrible loss of civilian life, and cruel behavior by the winning side in places like Dresden.

As for the magazine's own examples, Kosovo doesn't qualify because of several bad consequences of the war, and Cambodia fails the test because it is run by thugs (even if they are not homicidal maniacs). I did appreciate the criticism of Indian intervention in what was then East Pakistan, because some arrested students is clearly on par with ending a genocide and allowing for the birth of Bangladesh. (Incidentally, I have no idea what they are referring to in regards to the arrested students. I think they confused the genocide in Bangladesh with India's undemocratic "Emergency" measures, which occurred later in the decade.) Anyway, there is real solipsism in analysis like this, as if what really counts are the thoughts in the head of the people intervening rather than the reality on the ground.

Here is their description of the war in Iraq: