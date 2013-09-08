That's why efforts to sensitize men and boys are gaining steam. In 2008, an international non-governmental organization Breakthrough launched the "Ring the Bell" mass media campaign, funded by the Indian government for $2.4 million. It called on men to ring the doorbell if they found women being beaten up in a neighboring house. The organization said that its campaign has reached 130 million people in India and that its "video vans" have reached 7.5 million people, with ads now airing in other countries such as Pakistan, Vietnam and China.

Mallika Dutt, head of Breakthrough, said that the campaign transformed the narrative around the role of men by asking them to take responsibility for violence against women. "It brought men to the issues as part of the solution, not only as part of the problem," she said, describing the problem as a "global human rights pandemic."

Making gender equality part of everyone's life requires reinforcement in every school and broadcasting station, an across-the-canvas movement ranging from strident billboards to movies with strong female characters. The goal must be to foster millions of conversations, among couples, families, in-laws and children —voices of change coming not from one or two messengers but in surround-sound.

There are some signs of progress. States such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Delhi have introduced gender sensitization into their police training. And an Indian television ad by the Gillette Company calls on men to enlist as soldiers in the "most important battle of the nation" and stop violence against women.

A program run by the poverty-fighting organization CARE in Uttar Pradesh state also is cause for hope. CARE is working side by side with husbands, most of them teenagers, in almost 200 villages, inspiring them to be involved in their wives' pregnancies and take care of their needs.

CARE's Suniti Neogy, who supervises the program, said that the conversation with the young men is not only about medical issues related to safe pregnancy but also about why women shouldn't be doing all the cooking, cleaning, and childcare, especially while pregnant. They also discuss why it's not good for an expecting mother to be the last one to eat at mealtimes, after others have eaten most of the nutritious food. "If they understand equity then they will learn respect," she said. "The rest follows from there."

The program isn't preachy, at times incorporating a game that young couples play as part of a ceremony performed in Hindu households when the bride first enters her husband's home. Under the tradition, the first one to fish a ring out of a bowl of water is said to have the upper hand in the marriage. The ceremony is good fun, with the winner teasing the loser. Relatives watch and remark, "Now he or she will have the ‘say' and the other will follow."

Under the program, someone from the community trained by CARE sits in on the ceremony and, at key moments, steers the conversation. The person might ask why women shouldn't have equal say in buying property or where she can travel (areas normally controlled by men). "It becomes a very lively discussion," Neogy said.

Ramesh Kumar, 27, who played the ring game in August, told me that growing up he had seen his father often yelling at his mother and sometimes hitting her, for small things like putting too much salt in the food. "But my thinking is violence is not good for anyone," Kumar said. "Even if I don't like something, I will explain it to my wife instead of hitting her." Kumar said he and his wife, 25, will make joint decisions on everything from buying groceries to adding a room to the house.

Importantly, the couple's two young sons will be watching. So if Kumar keeps his promise, he will be doing much to break the cycle of violence, Neogy said. The same is true for parents of girls. "If a girl child knows her mother has respect, then she will also expect respect."

These kinds of interventions do cause attitudes to change. A 2007 survey by CARE in Uttar Pradesh found that 63 percent of women thought their husbands had the right to beat them. Yet two years later, following a program to confront harmful gender and social norms, the proportion of women who held this belief decreased by more than 80 percent.

A true cultural shift also means instilling new concepts of masculinity and femininity among children, both at home and at school. With that in mind, India has launched a review of its school curriculum to remove gender clichés. Farah Naqvi, a prominent women's rights activist, points out that texts still carry language like "papa ji ke chashme gol or mamiji ki roti gol" (papa's spectacles are round, and mother's roti is round) positioning the father as the intellectual and the mother as a vulnerable homemaker in a child's mind.

Last winter, I attended a wedding of a friend who is a successful professional. She made a beautiful bride. As the photographers got to work, they asked her several times to bow her head and look shy, while no such request was made of the groom. The bride obligingly lowered her eyes and head as they clicked away.

I look forward to the day when the bride insists on standing tall and proud next to her groom in images to be preserved for a lifetime in frames, photobooks, and the minds of children and grandchildren.

