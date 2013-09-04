Event Summary

One in three females will experience gender-based violence (GBV) in her lifetime. In the last year alone, brutal attacks against women included the horrific rape of a 23-year-old on a New Delhi bus, the shooting of an innocent schoolgirl in Pakistan, and the sexual assault of an unconscious high school student in Ohio. And these are only the examples that received public attention. Unfortunately, while GBV is one of the most common human rights abuses, these travesties often go unnoticed.

Fortunately, in the aftermath of the past year, the global movement to confront GBV has been invigorated. In March, the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women made commitments to strengthen policies that protect women and implement services to prevent and respond to GBV. In addition, men and women across the world took to the streets to protest these acts of violence that received media attention. While these are steps in the right direction, more needs to be done to address GBV.

An accomplished panel of experts will create an actionable discussion on what it will take to end the cycle of violence. How can high-powered discussions evolve into on-the-ground solutions to GBV? How can we harness the energy and reaction to the violence in a more systematic way to support the growing global movement?

Event Info

Thursday, Sept 19, 2013