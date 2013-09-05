But this dance was far from over. In Boumediene v. Bush in 2008, Justice Anthony Kennedy delivered a stinging blow to the Bush-Cheney project, ruling that prisoners at Guantanamo Bay had the right to file petitions for habeas corpus; that Congress and Congress alone could suspend habeas, but had to do so explicitly and could not simply forbid the Courts from hearing these appeals. A question that had been left in some shroud of ambiguity since Lincoln suspended the Great Writ in the Civil War was now clear: The power belongs to Congress alone.

John Yoo, one of the Bush-Cheney administration’s leading lawyers, realized in 2006 that the Supreme Court would actually be a major barrier on their path to the constitutional fortification of Executive power.

After the Court handed the administration a defeat in the military commissions decision in Hamdan v. Rumsfeld, Yoo told the New York Times that the Justices were “attempting to suppress creative thinking.” The 2006 Hamdan decision, Yoo said, could undercut the entire legal edifice that had been built by the Bush lawyers.

What Yoo failed to acknowledge then (and fails to acknowledge even now) is that it was the Bush-Cheney overreach, their “creativity,” that had pressed even a conservative and friendly Supreme Court to undercut the administration’s claims to power, leaving the Executive weaker than it had been when Bush and Cheney walked into the White House in January 2001.

And Obama? While the Bush claims actually eroded and undercut Executive power which had built up steadily since World War II, it was the administration of Barack Obama that actually, quietly, efficiently and with unerring focus has expanded, embedded and solidified Executive power. And it has done so not by making “creative” constitutional claims, but instead by steadily (and aggressively) building and exercising Executive power—but doing so by pressing existing statutes and judicial rulings, rather than unsupportable constitutional theories.

Turning to Congress now for formal authorization to use military force in Syria could well be another example of this effort—and it may yet have the same effect.

As I wrote in 2009, less than six months into the new administration, in areas ranging from the assertion of the State Secrets privilege in efforts to shut down lawsuits over warrantless wiretapping and extraordinary rendition to those concerning lawsuits over detention and treatment in Guantanamo, and the reach of habeas corpus to Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan, Obama’s legal team was building up a far more impressive, far stronger and far more difficult to reverse set of precedents—winning in court after court—a trend that has continued ever since, including memos defending the legality of drone strikes targeting U.S. citizens, and the sweeping authority for the electronic surveillance among many others. Even in their defense of the use of force for limited strikes in Libya, the Obama administration seemed to state that Congress must have a role in major military actions.

These are aggressive claims. They are significant. They are new assertions of power—but they rest far more squarely on statutes, statutory interpretation and interpretations of judicial rulings than did the military rationale offered by Bush and Cheney.

So—we have two models. The Bush-Cheney model, full of sound and fury which ultimately left the Executive branch weaker and not stronger, and the Obama model, which builds its case for executive power on the back of statutory authorization and judicial rulings.

And so, what are we to make of Obama’s decision to force Congress to play a role in a decision to use military force in Syria? Are the Bush apologists right? Is this—though a very difficult needle to thread—of a piece with Obama’s successful efforts to build executive power on a vastly firmer foundation than the constitutional “creativity” of the Bush legal team?

It may be, and here’s why:

Presidents in the modern era have turned to Congress for a fig-leaf of authorization before—in the 1964 Tonkin Gulf Resolution, or the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force. But these were passed in the shadow of what was perceived to be a genuine emergency. There was no time for deliberation, no time to inspect the evidence. A vote for these authorizations was one that was all too easy for a regretful Congress to abandon as the wars they had ostensibly authorized dragged on and on.

This time there is time. Despite withering criticism from the Bush-Cheney apologists, Obama refused to call Congress back for an emergency session. Rather than giving them just hours to support the Commander in Chief in time of crisis, he has assured the nation that the military is confident that a few weeks will make no difference in our ability to achieve our military objectives.

A yes vote under this scenario means Congress fully shares the ownership of this policy (and its results). It means that whatever horror comes next in the Middle East, America’s policy there will be just that—America’s policy: The product of Congress acting together with the President, under the traditional rules and process laid out by the U.S. Constitution.

And if Congress votes no? Then we have one of two scenarios: The blame for the next atrocity, or the next deployment of chemical weapons in the Middle East or elsewhere is as much their heavy burden as it is Obama’s or, to prevent that, Congress will be compelled to actually deal with a serious policy issue and not simply vote a few dozen more times to repeal Obamacare.

Turning to Congress in this fashion is very much in Obama’s self-interest. But is also in the national interest, and quite possibly in the best interest of those concerned about preserving and enhancing Executive power. Future Presidents who will no doubt face complicated and risky security challenges, will require the full force of a nation united behind them and may now be more willing to follow the precedent Obama has set.

Gordon Silverstein is Assistant Dean and Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School, and author of Law’s Allure: How Law Shapes, Constrains, Saves and Kills Politics (Cambridge University Press) and Imbalance of Powers: Constitutional Interpretation and the Making of American Foreign Policy (Oxford University Press).