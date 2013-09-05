It’s common knowledge that the United States is miles behind other developed countries in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education, and that our economy suffers from, as Bill Gates has put it, “a severe shortfall of scientists and engineers with expertise to develop the next generation of breakthroughs.” And we also know that the humanities are in a downward slide, in part because they’ve been eclipsed by the dire need to focus on STEM. In the towers of higher education and the annals of our culture, we debate which discipline needs our hand-wringing the most.

If a recent feature in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ magazine, Spectrum, is to be believed, there's no debate to be had: “The STEM Crisis Is a Myth” advances a convincing case that the U.S. is graduating more than enough scientists and mathematicians to satisfy the demands of its workforce. If this is true, it undermines the arms-race rhetoric pouring out of universities—and, more importantly, out of the federal government—about STEM education. In a speech this April, President Barack Obama said our future depends on “lifting up these subjects for the respect that they deserve,” and his proposed 2014 budget pledged another $3.1 billion to STEM schooling. If the sciences are not “in crisis,” but are in fact doing just fine, it begs the question: Why are we spending so much to revive them?

The state of affairs Spectrum describes is largely summarized by the graph below, which shows there are far more STEM-fluent U.S. residents than available STEM jobs. The article's author, Robert Charette, calculates that there are 11.4 million people with at least a bachelor’s degree in a STEM discipline who work outside of STEM, but only 277,000 vacancies in STEM jobs each year. What's more, he says, 392,000 people graduate with STEM degrees annually, and yet the country imports labor to fill shortages (real or imagined) by way of the H-1B visa program. Charette also scoffs at the idea that demand for workers has turned STEM salaries into a gravy train, citing a study from Georgetown that concludes, “At the highest levels of educational attainment, STEM wages are not competitive.”