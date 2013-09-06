New York Mayoral hopeful Bill de Blasio has surged in recent polls because of a strong campaign and a canny candidate, but also because this ardently liberal Democrat has captured the city’s broader mood. During twenty years of Giuliani and Bloomberg, crime plummeted and the economy surged, but inequality also increased and the city’s leadership rarely seemed to empathize with poorer New Yorkers. (Disclosure—until last May, I wrote a regular column for Bloomberg View.) New York may now hunger for social justice, but unless liberal activism is tempered with managerial competence and an appreciation of urban limits, we risk a repeat of the terrible path that many cities, including New York, traveled during the 1960s and 1970s.

Throughout much of its 20th century history, New York City’s politics divided between organization Democrats, like high-stepping Jimmy Walker and earnest Abe Beame, and Liberal Republicans, like the charismatic John Lindsay and the leonine Fiorella LaGuardia. The Democratic organization never forgot its base in working class ethnic enclaves, but its long history and tolerance for Tammany Hall’s corruption, gave it a hoary aura by the 1950s. The Liberal Republicans certainly included urban elites, but they gained a wider appeal with progressive, “good government” policies. Both groups would be significantly left-of-center in today’s politics.

That political division ended in the economic distress and social chaos of the 1970s. The debacle of Lindsay’s final years discredited the audacity of liberal Republican hope; near bankruptcy under Beame was the swan song of the Democratic organizations that dated back to Aaron Burr. In the summer of 1977, as the Bronx burned, the Son of Sam shot and a blackout engendered widespread looting, the city turned rightwards. Ed Koch, an erstwhile anti-Tammany reformer and once ardently liberal Democratic congressman, repositioned himself as the law-and-order candidate and bested Mayor Beame, Mario Cuomo and Bella Abzug, who like de Blasio today, represented the left wing of New York’s Democratic party.

The city’s humiliating bailout, during which financial control passed to non-elected officials, ushered in an era of diminished expectations. No one expected Koch to right every social wrong. It would be enough if he managed the city competently, balanced the books and brought crime under control. He won re-election twice as a capable, managerial mayor who still retained some obvious liberal passion, but during his third term, murder rates rose higher than they had been in 1977 and scandals scotched his administrative reputation. The city turned to another moderate Democrat, David Dinkins, who could hopefully heal the wounds in the city’s “gorgeous mosaic.” (Another disclosure: Dinkins serves on the advisory board of the Taubman Center, which I direct.)