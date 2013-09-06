In so doing, the station hewed to the standards of most newsrooms. The Associated Press Stylebook says journalists should mention a person’s race only in cases in which police are seeking a criminal suspect or when race is clearly relevant to the story. The rule specifically addresses crime stories: “The race of a person convicted of a crime is not pertinent unless the case has racial overtones; if it does, the overtones should be explained.”

It’s pretty well known, though, that Drudge operates under a different set of reportorial rules. And if you listen to Drudge’s liberal critics, it’s a set of rules that, in the years since Barack Obama became president, has involved an increasingly noxious focus on race. More friendly outlets like the Daily Caller have in turn defended their fellow conservative, noting that Bill Maher had to go “all the way back to the month of April for his examples” for a summertime rant against Drudge’s purported racism.

But while it certainly seems true that, in the words of Salon’s Alex Pareene, “Drudge has seriously stepped up his ‘scary black people’ coverage” since Obama’s election, is that something that can actually be quantified? In fact, yes: The handy Drudge Report Archives has taken a snapshot of the site’s home page every two minutes since 2001. We turned to the archives to count the frequency of race-related search terms in Drudge’s headlines before and after 2008.

Here’s how we did it: We used simple Boolean search queries—looking for words, words near other words, and so on. We weeded out unrelated stories (references to “black-and-white film,” for example) and disregarded duplicate or slightly altered headlines, but we counted stories for every time they turned up in different results. The results were striking: Drudge headlines featuring a variety of terms linked to race appeared more frequently after 2008, when Barack Obama’s presidential campaign kicked into full gear.