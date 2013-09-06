Both men start their handshake way too early. Nerves. There's eye contact, but no smile from Obama.

 

Handout/Getty Images

Even up close, it looks like there's eye contact and smiling, but there's not.

 

Handout/Getty Images

Seriously, these men do not want to look each other in the eye.

 

Handout/Getty Images

Unless it's a staring contest.

 

Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images

They both smile. It's fine to do so, they're not looking in each other's eyes!

 

Handout/Getty Images

Obama walks away with what looks like a parting remark.

Eric Feferburg/AFP/Getty Images

It doesn't seem to be one that Putin liked. Both men end the interaction with at least one fist clenched.

Eric Feferburg/AFP/Getty Images

Noreen Malone is a staff writer at the New Republic. 