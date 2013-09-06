Both men start their handshake way too early. Nerves. There's eye contact, but no smile from Obama.
Even up close, it looks like there's eye contact and smiling, but there's not.
Seriously, these men do not want to look each other in the eye.
Unless it's a staring contest.
They both smile. It's fine to do so, they're not looking in each other's eyes!
Obama walks away with what looks like a parting remark.
It doesn't seem to be one that Putin liked. Both men end the interaction with at least one fist clenched.
Noreen Malone is a staff writer at the New Republic.