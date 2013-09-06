Donna Karan caught flak in 2011 for an ad featuring Adriana Lima luxuriating in silk amid some miserable-looking Haitians. Karan herself has done plenty of activism on behalf of Haiti, but the ad was queasy-making because it commercialized the imagery of tragedy, capitalizing on real hardship for some arsty visual pathos. Even in the face of devastation, you can still feel great about yourself if you are not in fact a Haitian but actually Adriana Lima.

In Cole’s case, at least his marketing ploy was not an expensive piece of institutional brand extension but a bit of irksome needling on his personal twitter account, such transparent trolling that it essentially made a joke of itself. Then last night Cole posted an unrepentant Instagram video that surely did little to repair his image as an effete couturier detached from the suffering of humanity. In the video, he leaned back in a velvet chair and said: “I’ve always used my platform to provoke dialogue about important issues including HIV/AIDS, war, and homelessness. I'm well aware of the risks that come with this approach, and if this encourages further awareness and discussion of critical issues, then all the better.” The PR mistake here was the argument that his strategy is designed to stir up conversation about Syria, which it unmistakably is not. A better defense might have been, “I’ve always used important issues including HIV/AIDS, war, and homeless to provoke dialogue about my platform.” Considerable moral squirminess aside, that would have been tough to argue with.