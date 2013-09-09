SIBLINGS

Bushra al-Assad

b. 1958 or 1959; died shortly thereafter

Anisa gave birth to Bushra, her first child, while Hafez was exiled in Egypt during the era of the United Arab Republic. The infant fell ill and died; the exact dates of her birth and death have never been made public, but Patrick Seale writes that Hafez’s fellow military officer watched him “kneeling by the child’s bedside and weeping” after her death.

Bushra al-Assad

b. 1960

Perhaps in an effort to start anew, Hafez and Anisa named their second child Bushra, too. She was born in Egypt, shortly before the breakup of the UAR. Bushra is tall and imposing, the most intelligent and capable of the Assad siblings, according to the Mideast Monitor. Her father was said to have taken her advice on his presidency quite seriously.

In 1994 she married Assef Shawkat—much to the disappointment of her father, who otherwise trusted her judgment. Hafez hated the womanizing Shawkat—he even had him arrested to stop the wedding, the Boston Globe reported, and only allowed the marriage after Bushra had been despondent for months. No official celebration followed.

Once married, Bushra maintained her influence with her father until he died in 2000. With Bashar, her power only increased. (One former ambassador referred to Bushra and Assef as a “power couple” with strong political ambitions in Bashar’s regime). Her will eclipsed those of her siblings, though the power she wielded was subtle, hard to quantify, and obscured from the public eye. In 2012, she fled to the UAE after opposition forces killed her husband, who had become Syria’s deputy minister of defense. Her whereabouts and her degree of contact with Bashar are unknown.

Bassel al-Assad

1962-1994

Brawny and handsome, often pictured in military uniform and aviators, Bassel al-Assad was an engineer and army intelligence captain. Widely expected to succeed his father as Syrian president, Bassel was Hafez’s eldest and favorite—the Syrian dictator publicly referred to himself as “Abu Bassel,” or “father of Bassel.” Despite Hafez’s affection, Bassel felt his father was distant, saying, per Seale: “We never had breakfast together, or dinner, and I can’t remember our ever lunching together as a family.”

In 1994, Bassel drove his Mercedes into a barrier en route to the Damascus airport. He did not survive. After his death, shopkeepers placed images of his countenance in their windows; the Lebanese border town of Chtaura erected an enormous bronze statue of him amount a horse (he was an equestrian champion). His influence remains palpable even today: In 1989, for example, he founded the Syrian Computer Society, the group which eventually gave birth to the Syrian Electronic Army.

Majd al-Assad

1966-2009

Majd, Bashar’s younger brother, suffered from crippling mental health issues, which kept him from the public eye. He died in 2009; the official cause of death was “a chronic disease.” But rumors had circulated for decades that Majd dealt with a narcotics addiction. He was also said to suffer from depression. Though officially he was an engineer and a married man, the Assads (and the Syrian press) kept a radio silence on his personal life. He was almost never mentioned—or seen—in public.

Maher al-Assad

b. 1968

The youngest of the Assads, Maher pursued a career in the military even as a student at Damascus University. After Bassel’s death many speculated that he would take control of the country—he was certainly a more natural candidate than his doctor brother.

But Maher had a reputation as the family’s most explosive and cruelest member, and the presidency passed him over. He became instead the enforcer of his brother’s regime, the head of Syria’s Republican Guard and Fourth Armored Division; he is famous today for his greed and corruption as well as his brutality. His shady connections surfaced in 2011, for example, when a radio station called Voice of Lebanon played recordings in which he purportedly ordered the 2005 assassination of Lebanon's former prime minister. His involvement in the crime remains nebulous.

Maher was, unsurprisingly, the force behind the regime’s initial crackdowns on protesters—unverified videos surfaced in which he shot at them and took footage of their dead bodies—and his army division may have instigated the chemical attacks of recent weeks.

Accounts of his death or dismemberment have circulated constantly in Syria since the uprisings began. In 2012, he was said to have lost a leg in one bombing; in July of this year, another was said to have killed him. He is likely alive, directing the military from a clandestine location, his condition unknown.

CHILDREN

Hafez al-Assad

b. 2001

Named for his grandfather, Bashar’s eldest son made international headlines last week, when the New York Times caught wind of a Facebook post almost certainly from the eleven-year-old’s account. As Syrians awaited an American strike, cleaning out grocery stores and barricading their homes, Hafez boasted of Syria’s military prowess. “America doesn’t have soldiers, what it has is some cowards with new technology who claim themselves as liberators,” he wrote, adding, “I just want them to attack sooo much, because I want them to make this huge mistake of beginning something that they don’t know the end of it…” Children of prominent officials liked the post. Comments ranged from “Dude that is so deep but soo true As well” to “Like father like son! Well said future President!”

Zein al-Assad, Karim al-Assad

b. 2003, 2004

Not much is known about Zein, Bashar and Asma’s nine-year-old daughter, or Karim, their seven-year-old son. Most of what we do know about them is from family and PR photographs. The Assads blow out birthday candles. Zein sports a Hello Kitty jacket at a rally. Karim rolls a toy truck with his father.

Mimi Dwyer is a reporter-researcher at The New Republic. Follow her at @dvdwyer.