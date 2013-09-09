Criticize Cory Booker from the left and you’re likely to get two legitimate forms of pushback: The first is that, despite his close ties to big business, Booker has spent too much of his life fighting for (even living among) the poor to fit the profile of a corporate lackey. The second is that the critique doesn’t take into account the way African-American Democrats must position themselves if they want to be viable candidates for statewide office.

I dealt with the first response in my recent piece about Booker. (Short version: There’s nothing inconsistent about looking out for the poor and for big business simultaneously.) But I neglected the second, and it deserves some attention.

The argument as it applies to Booker is roughly as follows: Yes, the guy spends a lot of time mixing with the masters of the universe, from whom he also raises a ton of money.* And, yes, his policy positions sometimes reflect the worldviews of these high-powered contributors. But there’s no way a black mayor of Newark would have a prayer of winning a U.S. Senate seat, as Booker is likely to do this fall, if not for the money and connections he’s accumulated thanks to this approach. Nor would he stand much of a chance if he hadn’t cultivated a political persona that defies white stereotypes of an urban black pol.

The response to which is: There’s no question that black politicians face huge obstacles when running for statewide office. There’s no other way to explain why the rate at which African Americans get elected governor and senator is so far below their share of the population. (By my count, Americans have elected two black governors and three black senators since reconstruction.) Because of the reluctance of white voters to support an unknown African American, rookie black pols must typically run for office in majority-black areas, which tend to be very liberal. And this defines them when they seek higher office. The only plausible way to move up is to spend years after that first win constructing a political identity that transcends race or partisanship, or which associates the politician with ideological moderation. (I wrote about this problem back in 2004. Obama is obviously the archetype for the first approach. Former Virginia Governor Douglas Wilder is the most successful practitioner of the second.)**