The New Republic announced today that it has partnered with the British magazine the New Statesmen to publish a select number of its articles on The New Republic website and in tablet editions of the magazine—and vice versa.

Century-old magazines on opposite sides of the Atlantic, The New Republic and New Statesman share a similar political and cultural outlook and a mission to produce quality journalism in an era of immense technological change. This partnership will increase the global voice and viewership of both brands and deliver thought-provoking journalism about American and British politics and culture to a combined audience of over four million monthly readers.

In 2012, The New Republic was bought by Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook, who rejuvenated the brand and relaunched the print magazine, an innovative website, and app; meanwhile, the New Statesman has grown both its print subscription figures and its website traffic (by 70 percent) in the last year.

“Our relationship with the New Statesmen is a perfect fit—its sensibility, readership, topical focus, and belief in the importance of both politics and culture all echo that of The New Republic,” said Frank Foer, editor of The New Republic.