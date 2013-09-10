Sherrod Brown has already gone public with his opposition to Summers. He circulated the letter urging Obama to choose current Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen for the position. Neither Merkley nor Warren have publicly stated they would oppose Summers in committee, and the Journal report didn’t come from either of their offices. But Merkley has been quite critical of a potential Summers choice from the moment it was floated. “If you nominate someone who is a life-committed deregulator to be in a regulatory position … why is this person appropriate?” he asked Bloomberg in late July.

For Warren’s part, she and Summers have sparred for years, owing to their different worldviews about the role of the financial sector in the economy. Speaking of Summers and Timothy Geithner on the "Charlie Rose Show" in 2010, Warren said, “I think they approach the economy and the world through the largest institutions ... I spent 25 years somewhere else.” Summers reportedly opposed picking Warren as the inaugural director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Democrats hold a 12-10 advantage on the committee, and a tie means no advancement. So every Democrat Summers loses must be made up for by a Republican willing to cross the aisle. Though no Republican has yet come forward to support Summers, one can imagine Bob Corker and Mike Johanns, who voted in committee to advance Ben Bernanke for a second term at the Fed in 2009, offering their votes. But after that, it becomes harder to figure. Mark Kirk and Dean Heller are potential targets, but not guarantees. It may hinge on whether Mike Crapo, the ranking Republican on the Banking Committee, wants to enforce party discipline.

Moreover, Summers may need more than three votes. Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Manchin, both newcomers on the committee, have not stated their positions on a potential Summers nomination. Both of them come from red states (North Dakota and West Virginia) that are skeptical of the banking establishment, and both perceive political benefit from showing independence from a president whom their constituents don’t like. Witness the position of another red state Democrat, Alaska’s Mark Begich. Though not on the Banking Committee, Begich said he would oppose the Summers nomination on the Senate floor, citing his indifference to the foreclosure crisis. He planned to write a letter to the White House detailing his concerns with the choice.

Begich’s opposition shows what a heavy lift the White House would have maneuvering Summers through a skeptical Democratic caucus. Nineteen Democrats and independent Angus King signed the Sherrod Brown letter supporting Yellen. One Senate aide told me that the nomination would “tear the caucus apart,” and that such a bitter nomination battle would simply not be worth the effort. No Federal Reserve chairman has ever received less than 70 votes on the Senate floor (Ben Bernanke in 2009). A brutal process that ends with Summers squeaking by, or losing, would damage the White House’s ability to get support from Congress on just about anything.