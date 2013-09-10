This article was originally published on SyriaDeeply.com. To sign-up for SyriaDeeply's daily newsletter, visit SyriaDeeply.com

To give you an overview of the latest news, we’ve organized the latest Syrian developments in a bullet-point summary.

Russian Deal in the Works to Stave Off Strike. What’s being called accidental diplomacy is now looking like a real deal. Secretary of State John Kerry made an offhand remark at a press conference, saying Syria could stave off a strike by handing over all of its chemical weapons. Russia ran with it, the Syrians have embraced it, the Iranians and Chinese have endorsed it. Even “President Obama called it ‘a potentially positive development.’” The French are moving it to action by seeking a U.N. resolution that makes the deal concrete.

In parallel, the U.S. Senate delayed its vote on a Syria strike on Monday. Both events have slowed down the momentum towards a military confrontation—what looked like an imminent strike is now just one possible outcome of a protracted process of diplomatic call-and-response.

Monday’s twist is being called a “face-saving” solution—if it works, Russia and Syria can avoid a strike, and the Obama administration can avoid having to sell it to the U.S. public. But not everyone is happy. Israel is unconvinced by Russia’s plan, while the haphazard moves towards a diplomatic solution are drawing criticism of the Obama administration. Politico ran a piece entitled the United States of Weakness (the kind of headline one usually sees in the Iranian press).