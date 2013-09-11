This article was originally published on SyriaDeeply.com. To sign-up for SyriaDeeply's daily newsletter, visit SyriaDeeply.com

Obama’s Speech Delays Strike, Explores Diplomatic Opening:

In his prime-time address to the U.S., President Obama pitched the American people and reluctant members of Congress on the need for a strike on Syria. But he delayed the prospect of ordering one in order to explore a Russian-Syrian diplomatic path that would have President Bashar al-Assad give up his chemical weapons arsenal. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Russian counterparts on Thursday to advance the plan.

One snag has already surfaced: Russia wants the U.S. to take the prospect of military strikes off the table before negotiating a handover of Assad’s chemical weapons. Obama and his allies believe the threat of force needs to hang over the process to move Assad toward making a deal and enforce stiff consequences if he doesn’t. France drafted a Security Council resolutionthat would require Syria to make a declaration of its chemical weapons within 14 days, or face punishment – a Chapter VII resolution, as it’s known. Russia has so far rejected the plan.

Syria has said it would sign a chemical weapons ban, open its storage sites, and cease production of chemical weapons, said Foreign Minister Walid Muallem. But in a field of Russian deals and Syrian promises, Washington is trying to hold up an approach of “trust, but verify” – and potentially enforce. In Damascus, Assad is celebrating the move toward diplomacy as “a major tactical victory in the face of a looming U.S.-led attack,” the Wall Street Journal reports.